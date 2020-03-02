How to fix Apache + Bitnami start error?

Hello all, I really need help with this.

I installed wordpress “By Bitnami” in Amazon AWS (Apache server).

I am trying to install Letsencrypt SSL into the domain…

I followed this doc: https://docs.bitnami.com/aws/how-to/generate-install-lets-encrypt-ssl/

After research to finding a solution sadly no luck…

The problem I am facing is the server isn’t starting and here is the error:

AH00526: Syntax error on line 55 of /opt/bitnami/apache2/conf/bitnami/bitnami.conf: SSLCertificateFile: file '/opt/bitnami/apache2/conf/server.crt' does not exist or is empty apache config test fails, aborting Monitored apache

It’s obvious what the error is saying but I do not understand how this is happening…

Any solution?