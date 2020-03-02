How to fix Apache + Bitnami start error?

#1

Hello all, I really need help with this.

I installed wordpress “By Bitnami” in Amazon AWS (Apache server).

I am trying to install Letsencrypt SSL into the domain…
I followed this doc: https://docs.bitnami.com/aws/how-to/generate-install-lets-encrypt-ssl/

After research to finding a solution sadly no luck…

The problem I am facing is the server isn’t starting and here is the error:


AH00526: Syntax error on line 55 of /opt/bitnami/apache2/conf/bitnami/bitnami.conf:

SSLCertificateFile: file '/opt/bitnami/apache2/conf/server.crt' does not exist or is empty

apache config test fails, aborting

Monitored apache

It’s obvious what the error is saying but I do not understand how this is happening…

Any solution?

#2

Finally found the solution

The file directory
SSLCertificateFile: file '/opt/bitnami/apache2/conf/server.crt'

was misplaced, I added it outside of the <ifModule> tag in the server config file

1 Like
#3

I hope the given link will help you to solve your proble.
https://community.bitnami.com/t/unable-to-start-apache-apache-config-test-fails-aborting-site-down/60628

#5

This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.