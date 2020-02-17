How To fit images in canvas using HTML5 and JavaScript?

Hi,

I think this needs to go in the JS forum as you probably need to resize the canvas to the aspect ratio of the image.

Something like this I would guess

<!DOCTYPE HTML> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Untitled Document</title> <style> #canvas { display:block; width:100%; max-width:800px; border:1px solid #000; } </style> </head> <body> </body> <canvas id="canvas" ></canvas> <input type="file" id="UploadFile" style="margin-left: 10px; "> <div id="preview"></div> <script src="http://code.jquery.com/jquery-latest.min.js"></script> <script> var $preview= $("#preview"); var canvas = $('#canvas')[0]; var context = canvas.getContext('2d'); $("#UploadFile").change(function (e) { var F = this.files[0]; var reader = new FileReader(); reader.onload = imageIsLoad; reader.readAsDataURL(F); }); function imageIsLoad(e) { var image = new Image(); image.onload = function(){ var ratio = this.height / this.width; canvas.height = canvas.width * ratio; context.drawImage(this, 0,0, canvas.width, canvas.height); }; image.src = e.target.result; } </script> </body> </html>

I’ll move to the js forum in case this is the wrong approach