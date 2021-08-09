How to find where I registered a Domain

Domains
#1

I have lost where I registered one of my Domains. How can I find out where I registered it?

#2

https://whois.domaintools.com/ should show you who the registrar is.

2 Likes
#3

Thankyou, I went there and it says the Domain is registered with ENOM. But I did not register with them, so I guess I must have used a reseller of theirs. Any way I can find out who that is or what do you advice?

#4

@brandon47,
Can you remember how you most probably paid for the registration? If so your PayPal, Barclay Card, MasterCard, etc will have a history of transactions.

1 Like
#5

Thankyou for that advice.