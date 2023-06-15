How to find the printable version of a webpage?

I want to print this page with a printer machine but in a “printable version” without all the aesthetic “mish-mash” alongside the main content.
How can this be done?
Must I copy-past only what’s relevant to my Rich Text Editor?
Their page? Then yes, you’re going to need to copy/paste the content you want. Otherwise you’re at the whim of the print version specific css styles, which means you get ads and everything.