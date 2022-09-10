How To Find map length in JavaScript

what is a map?

The map is a collection of elements where each element is stored as a Key, or value pair.

How To get map length

In Javascript, we can easily get the length of a map using the size property. The map size property is read only and returns an integer value.

For Example:

const map = new Map(); map.set('foo', 1); map.set('bar', 2); map.set('baz', 3);

Now Get the map length using the size property

console.log(map.size); //3

The size property is read-only and can’t be changed. Let’s take one more example

const map = new Map(); map.set('foo', 1); map.set('bar', 2); console.log(map.size); // 2 map.size = 7; console.log(map.size); // 2

Here we tried to change the map size but we were unable to.

