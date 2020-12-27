Anyone can tell me how to find High DA expired domain and how to register it?
thanks in advance.
What is a High DA expired domain?
If you are looking for a expired domain with a good reputation and traffic you will have to compete with a lot of people with software that snap them up very very quickly.
Of course even if you do get one and your site is not popular the ratings for the domain name will erode away and you will lose the benifit.
What is curious is, how/why it would expire, is it were so good.
Any number of reasons really… owner got out of the market, market collapsed but who cares because ‘DA DA DA’, owner got found out for using scum tactics and rather than fix their domain they abandoned it before the algorithm at Moz killed off their precious DA…
Of course, buying a high DA domain only works if you keep the ranking up… just because the domain had a good score, doesn’t mean it will keep a good score…
My advice would be to stop wasting your time over this.
Domain Authority is calculated by evaluating multiple factors, including linking root domains and the number of total links, into a single DA score
https://moz.com/learn/seo/domain-authority
So the site using the domain has closed (or the domain wouldn’t have expired). When those people linking to it find they have broken links, or discover a new site with different content on the domain, they will remove those links and you will have to build your DA from scratch anyway, rather than getting a false boost from somebody else’s hard work.
Not that I understand the obsession with DA in the first place. As Moz says (see link above):
Domain Authority is not a metric used by Google in determining search rankings and has no effect on the SERPs.
A good point, as the expiry of the domain will likely have been noticed by major search engines, and the ranking they may have had, most likely has dropped right off, regardless of what Moz says the DA is/was.