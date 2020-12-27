Anyone can tell me how to find High DA expired domain and how to register it?
thanks in advance.
What is a High DA expired domain?
If you are looking for a expired domain with a good reputation and traffic you will have to compete with a lot of people with software that snap them up very very quickly.
Of course even if you do get one and your site is not popular the ratings for the domain name will erode away and you will lose the benifit.
I am curious too. Thanks!
What is curious is, how/why it would expire, is it were so good.
Any number of reasons really… owner got out of the market, market collapsed but who cares because ‘DA DA DA’, owner got found out for using scum tactics and rather than fix their domain they abandoned it before the algorithm at Moz killed off their precious DA…
Of course, buying a high DA domain only works if you keep the ranking up… just because the domain had a good score, doesn’t mean it will keep a good score…