how to find dofollow forums

They’re over with the unicorns on aisle 9 3/4.

If you’re looking for dofollow forums for the purposes of spamming your links, I would suggest abandoning your effort at the thought stage. Nothing but wasted effort that way lies.

I’d say google yourself a list if you really feel the need to, but all those lists have been copy/pasted since the 90s and noone’s bothered to update them. I guarantee Sitepoint’s on most of them still, despite the foums having been nofollow for… decades now, it feels like…