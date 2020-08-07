How to filter this block and update wp_create_user

Hi,

Is it possible to filter this block to update wp_create_user:

$validation_error = apply_filters('registration_errors', $validation_error, $login, $mail); if (!$validation_error->get_error_code()) { $login = sanitize_user($login, true); $user_id = wp_create_user( $login, $password, $mail); $userd = get_user_by('ID', $user_id);

I would like to be able to modify the wp_create_user function runtime. So it would execute this:

$user_id = wp_create_user( $code ._. $login, $password, $mail);

At the moment this is hard-coded in the plugin.

Thanks for any tips.

Chris