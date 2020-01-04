How to filter results by weekday / weekdays?

Hello,

I want to filter results by weekday, meaning to ger trading results made on Tuesday or any other day. I also want to get results of trades made on wednesdays and thursdays ( a few selected days together.

(I get the days / day selection as an array from a form)

Here is the query I coded according to explanations I found On the internet:

$sql = "SELECT ticket, o_time, type, size, item, o_price, s_l, t_p, c_time, c_price, profit WHERE DATEPART(day, c_time)[day] = 2 FROM data ORDER BY c_time";

Here is the error message:

Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in C:\wamp\www\forex_analyzer\forex_all.php on line 413

I believe that I got the query wrong

I appreciate your help,

Thanks