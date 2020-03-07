How to filter results by time?

Hello,

here is my query:

SELECT ticket, o_time, type, size, item, o_price, s_l, t_p, c_time, c_price, profit FROM data ORDER BY c_time

Here is an example of c_time time stamp:

2018-04-17 16:58:25

I want to filter results by time.

Onec according to dates e.g. between April 1th 2017 and September 4th 2019 or from March 5th onards

I tried

SELECT ticket, o_time, type, size, item, o_price, s_l, t_p, c_time, c_price, profit FROM data WHERE DATE_FORMAT(c_time, '%Y-%m-%D') >= '2018-03-05' ORDER BY c_time

The WHERE DATE_FORMAT(c_time, ‘%Y-%m-%D’) >= ‘2018-01-01’ was ignores. I got results as if this dae filtering condition doesn’t exist

I also tried filterin results by day of week adding

WHERE DATE_FORMAT(c_time, '%w') = 4

nothing happened. I got results as if the where condition doesn’t exist

What do I do wrong?