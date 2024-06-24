How to filter everything to White with CSS?

HTML

<aside class="sticky_global"> <div class="general_contact"> <div class="voip_wrapper"> <a href="https://example.com/contact" class="voip_link"> <img src="https://www.svgrepo.com/show/533286/phone-call-alt-1.svg" alt="voip_call_icon" class="voip_icon"></img> <!-- https://www.svgrepo.com/vectors/phone/ --> <span class="voip_text">Contact us</span> </a> </div> </div> </aside>

CSS

.sticky_global { display: block; position: sticky; right: 0; bottom: 0; left: 0; z-index: 2147483647; padding-top: 5px; padding-bottom: 5px; text-decoration: none; font-weight: bold; background: blue; } .voip_wrapper { display: flex; justify-content: center; align-items: center; padding-top: 10px; padding-bottom: 10px; } .voip_link { display: inline-block; transition: none !important; box-shadow: none !important; text-decoration: none !important; color: #000; } .voip_icon { display: inline; vertical-align: middle; width: 25px; height: 25px; max-width: 25px; max-height: 25px; margin-right: 5px; } .voip_text { display: inline; vertical-align: middle; }

My question

The SVG icon and text appear Black.

How could I dye them White with only CSS?