How to filter everything to White with CSS?

HTML
<aside class="sticky_global">
<div class="general_contact">
<div class="voip_wrapper">
<a href="https://example.com/contact" class="voip_link">
<img src="https://www.svgrepo.com/show/533286/phone-call-alt-1.svg" alt="voip_call_icon" class="voip_icon"></img>
<!-- https://www.svgrepo.com/vectors/phone/ -->
<span class="voip_text">Contact us</span>
</a>
</div>
</div>
</aside>
CSS
.sticky_global {
display: block;
position: sticky;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
left: 0;
z-index: 2147483647;
padding-top: 5px;
padding-bottom: 5px;
text-decoration: none;
font-weight: bold;
background: blue;
}
.voip_wrapper {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
padding-top: 10px;
padding-bottom: 10px;
}
.voip_link {
display: inline-block;
transition: none !important;
box-shadow: none !important;
text-decoration: none !important;
color: #000;
}
.voip_icon {
display: inline;
vertical-align: middle;
width: 25px;
height: 25px;
max-width: 25px;
max-height: 25px;
margin-right: 5px;
}
.voip_text {
display: inline;
vertical-align: middle;
}
My question
The SVG icon and text appear Black.
How could I dye them White with only CSS?