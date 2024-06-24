How to filter everything to White with CSS?

HTML & CSS
1

HTML

<aside class="sticky_global">
    <div class="general_contact">
    <div class="voip_wrapper">
      <a href="https://example.com/contact" class="voip_link">
        <img src="https://www.svgrepo.com/show/533286/phone-call-alt-1.svg" alt="voip_call_icon" class="voip_icon"></img>
        <!-- https://www.svgrepo.com/vectors/phone/ -->
        <span class="voip_text">Contact us</span>
      </a>
    </div>
  </div>
</aside>

CSS

.sticky_global {
	display: block;

	position: sticky;
	right: 0;
	bottom: 0;
	left: 0;
	z-index: 2147483647;

	padding-top: 5px;
	padding-bottom: 5px;

	text-decoration: none;
	font-weight: bold;

	background: blue;
}

.voip_wrapper {
	display: flex;
	justify-content: center;
	align-items: center;
	
	padding-top: 10px;
	padding-bottom: 10px;
}

.voip_link {
	display: inline-block;
	transition: none !important;
	box-shadow: none !important;
	text-decoration: none !important;
	color: #000;
}

.voip_icon {
	display: inline;
	vertical-align: middle;

	width: 25px;
	height: 25px;
	max-width: 25px;
	max-height: 25px;

	margin-right: 5px;
}

.voip_text {
	display: inline;
	vertical-align: middle;
}

My question

The SVG icon and text appear Black.

How could I dye them White with only CSS?