How To Fill The Screen?

In your page you don’t have the correct structure as shown by the demos we have been using so far.
You are adding the background image to an item that is not a flex-item but a child of a flex-item and therefore has no height apart from its own content. You also have many other flex items in that flex parent and they all take up their own space also.
In your current structure the easiest solution would be to apply the background image to a flex item such as #main and then make #main fill the available space.
You can do that with this code:
#page-wrapper > #main{
flex:1 0 0%;
background:url(https://www.maatjesalmere.nl/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/blue.jpeg) no-repeat 0 0;
background-size:cover;
}
#pg-44-0> .panel-row-style{background:transparent;}
That will render the page as shown by a live screenshot of your page with my code injected.
I think you need to practice with flexbox a little more until you understand how it works. In short a container element is set to display:flex and that will automatically make its direct children (not grandchildren) become flex-items. You can’t apply styles to a grandchild and expect it to be a flex-item unless you have created nested flex boxes.
In reality you didn’t need the whole page to be a flexbox you just needed the header and the image to be the flex items.
Flexbox is great but it does take some time to understand how it all fits together.