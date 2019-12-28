How To Fill The Screen?

#10

I 've come up with a solution that seems to accomplish my goal:

:not(.page-id-46) #page-wrapper {
  /*display: flex;
  flex-flow: column;*/
  height: 100vh;
}
:not(.page-id-46) .panel-row-style {
  /*flex: 1 1 auto;*/
  min-height: 100vh;
}

Unfortunately, it doesn’t involve using flex. I don’t know what is causing the element to expand.

#11

No that will fail because it limits the parent to only 100% which means content cannot expand the container further.

You just need the rule as stated in my last post.

#12

Ok, we’ll backup to the last post and work from there.

#13

You’ll have to wait until I get back to my computer tomorrow for a proper example but the basics are here:

https://codepen.io/paulobrien/pen/YzKMGgQ

#14

“No that will fail because it limits the parent to only 100% which means content cannot expand the container further.”

A further thought on the above comment:

Right now, content is minimal and I’m more concerned about proper sizing of the background image, When content increases to the point where the container limits expansion, I could easily eliminate the “roadblock”.

Having said that, I would like to learn how to use the flex capabilities properly. So we’ll go back to your previous post. Thanks.

#16

The problem is that you don’t know the height of the users screen or indeed if the browser is maximised or if this is a small device and your content has already overflowed!

You also don’t know what size text A user may have set as a default which indeed may already make your minimal content too tall for its container:)

In web design you must always code in a way that caters for these eventualities automatically. Anything else is considered bad practice as you simply don’t know what may be thrown at your design later on.

Always say to yourself “what if?”

What if my heading goes to 3 lines instead of one? What if the user had selected a large font size by default? What if there is not enough room for the content on a smaller screen or device?

Responsive design is all about making your design work no matter where it ends up. You have no control of the users device so you must plan for all eventualities as automatically as possible. This means using robust coding strategies from the start and not leaving things to chance.

Over the years I have seen hundreds of broken sites where the designer has catered mainly for their own screen size forgetting that their view is probably unique to them only.

Think beyond what you see and cater for what might happen if…? :slight_smile:

#17

You’re right. Thanks for that reminder.

#18

This morning I ran your Codepen test and got the following result:

:not(.page-id-46) #page-wrapper {
  display: flex;
  flex-flow: column;
  min-height: 100vh;
  background: blue;
}
:not(.page-id-46) .panel-row-style {
  flex: 1 0 0%;
  background: green;
}

47

Apparently, something is preventing the green element from growing.

Here’s a link to the page:

https://www.maatjesalmere.nl/nieuws/

I deselected the blue-wave background so that the green would show.

#19

That’s not the code I used:)

I’ll explain later when I get back to my computer. :slight_smile:

#20

Ok. …

#21

In your page you don’t have the correct structure as shown by the demos we have been using so far.

You are adding the background image to an item that is not a flex-item but a child of a flex-item and therefore has no height apart from its own content. You also have many other flex items in that flex parent and they all take up their own space also.

In your current structure the easiest solution would be to apply the background image to a flex item such as #main and then make #main fill the available space.

You can do that with this code:

#page-wrapper > #main{
    flex:1 0 0%;
background:url(https://www.maatjesalmere.nl/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/blue.jpeg) no-repeat 0 0;
background-size:cover;
}
#pg-44-0> .panel-row-style{background:transparent;}

That will render the page as shown by a live screenshot of your page with my code injected.

engine
engine.jpg1590×889 132 KB

I think you need to practice with flexbox a little more until you understand how it works. In short a container element is set to display:flex and that will automatically make its direct children (not grandchildren) become flex-items. You can’t apply styles to a grandchild and expect it to be a flex-item unless you have created nested flex boxes.

In reality you didn’t need the whole page to be a flexbox you just needed the header and the image to be the flex items.

Flexbox is great but it does take some time to understand how it all fits together.

#22

Thank you. I am just learning css and it will take some time. That’s ok since I’m retired. I will think about what you’ve said and will probably have some questions.

#23

You say that my blue-wave background is attached to a grandchild element. What is the name of that element?

In your recommended solution you have:

#page-wrapper > #main

I’ve never seen this syntax. What does it mean?

flex:1 0 0%;

What is the meaning and importance of the 0%?

#pg-44-0> .panel-row-style{background:transparent;}

Why is this line limited to #pg-44-0?
Why is the background being made transparent?

Thanks.

#24

It’s in the code I posted above here.

#pg-44-0> .panel-row-style{background:transparent;}

I removed the background from that element in my demo otherwise you would have had two backgrounds applied and your one would be in the wrong place and not filling the area.

It’s the child combinator commonly known as a child selector > and selects elements only if they are direct children (not grandchildren). I used it to emphasise the point that only direct children of a flex container are flex items.

Just a habit of mine as IE11 doesn’t like zero there but seems fine with 0%.

That was your existing rule. Nothing to do with me. I just used it to remove the background image you had placed there. In your real page you would effectively remove the rule for the wrongly placed background image anyway and just use the version I gave you above.

When injecting LIVE CSS into your page I needed to over-ride the background image code in order for my demo to show properly

#25

This website is a WordPress project. Also I used a plugin called PageMaker. PageMaker determined the structure of the site. For example, it placed the blue-wave background image way down in the hierarchy. When setting up to use flex, could I have applied it to the parent/child as determined by the SiteOrigin structure? Or is it better, as you did, to move upward in the hierarchy?

Also, your code above sets the flex details for the child. I assume that I still need to keep the parent specified as it is.

:not(.page-id-46) #page-wrapper {
  display: flex;
  flex-flow: column;
  min-height: 100vh;
  background: blue;
}

Does a flex parent have to be an id or can it be a class?

Thanks.

#26

Your page structure does not easily allow the waves image to take up full viewport height in its current position. It could be done but would mean creating many nested flex parents in order to allow them to take up the required viewport height. Your header is in a completely different section so we don’t have simple flex items as siblings.

The easiest solution with the current html is simply to move the background image to the element that is a sibling of the original flex-container because we can manipulate that to do what we want.

Yes keep the :not rule prefix to exclude the code from the page in question.

No it can be either but generally classes are easier to manage because they carry less weight than ids. IDs will over-ride a simple class. Specificity is very important ion CSS. Remember that ids are unique and you can’t have more than one with the same name on a page. Classes are ubiquitous and you can reuse them many times.

#27

Thank you.

#28

Hi,

Did you consider using the image as a body background in order to cover the full page?

I’m curious, because I’ve got the impression you just wanted the background to adapt to the height of the page. :slight_smile:

#29

Thanks to great help from PaulOB I think the issue is resolved.

#30

