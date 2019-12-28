How To Fill The Screen?

Engine44: Engine44: could easily eliminate the “roadblock”.

The problem is that you don’t know the height of the users screen or indeed if the browser is maximised or if this is a small device and your content has already overflowed!

You also don’t know what size text A user may have set as a default which indeed may already make your minimal content too tall for its container:)

In web design you must always code in a way that caters for these eventualities automatically. Anything else is considered bad practice as you simply don’t know what may be thrown at your design later on.

Always say to yourself “what if?”

What if my heading goes to 3 lines instead of one? What if the user had selected a large font size by default? What if there is not enough room for the content on a smaller screen or device?

Responsive design is all about making your design work no matter where it ends up. You have no control of the users device so you must plan for all eventualities as automatically as possible. This means using robust coding strategies from the start and not leaving things to chance.

Over the years I have seen hundreds of broken sites where the designer has catered mainly for their own screen size forgetting that their view is probably unique to them only.

Think beyond what you see and cater for what might happen if…?