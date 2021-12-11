How to fadeout the play svgs

If you are reconfiguring the html and css then the first step is to get rid of all the js and start again.

Get it working with css only and once you have worked out what needs to change and where then start adding the js back in. There is no point in trying to use the js that was built for some other purpose. Obviously there will be usable sections of code but at the moment the js is working against you as there is now a different logic.

You need to document what needs to happen and how you want to make it happen.

e.g

Click the play button. Fade out the play buttons and show the relevant section triggering animations and delays as required (their timings will need to match or you will need to check animation end in js before adding a class to show the section) Exit the video, trigger your animations and once finished fade back in the play buttons adding a played class to the relevant button and then tidy up any added classes.

There will be lots of sub steps in there if you are triggering multi timed animations.

You don’t need to add hide to all the containers on first click of the playbutton because you already have hidden the inner-container though I suspect you should have hidden the container instead.

I suggest you remove the JS and create a page for each step with css alone. e.g. You already have the playbuttons so the next step would be to have a new page add a class to fade out the playbuttons and then add a class to fade in the relevant section. Once you are happy with the animations and the display then you can use js to add the classes for you.

Then create a page for the next stage with suitable classes added to give the appearance you want. Once you have working examples of each action that you require you can then get js to add the classes where and when required.

Js should be the last thing you do.

I already gave you my preferred version which can easily be amended to not be a crossfade by changing the transition timings and you have already been through all the techniques required to make this work so I suggest you refer to your old threads as they contain all the reasoning and logic for every twist and turn of this design. It does not matter that you are changing the html as the principle will be the same as to what happens and how it has to happen.

<div class="fence"> <div></div> <div></div> <div></div> <div></div> <div></div> <div></div> <div></div> <div></div> <div></div> </div>

Really? You are still going to use this after all I said?

I suggest that as this is a redesign of the html you revisit ‘off’, ‘cross’, ‘fan’, ‘sliding-panels’ and offload the backgrounds to pseudo elements where possible or existing elements or indeed combine multiple backgrounds where possible. At the moment the html is full of empty elements which should be avoided if possible.