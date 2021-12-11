How to fadeout the play svgs

How would the css be adjusted here where the play buttons are separated into their own container?

I am up to that part in the javascript. https://jsfiddle.net/gqv5btr1/

In there I put the play buttons into their own container, as the code is now not working, which is fine.

I wanted to get the css ready first, and wanted to know what adjustments would need to be made in there.

Here is a working code if you would need to be able to see that.

Working code: https://jsfiddle.net/2md1ge8c/

When the play buttons are moved out, .outer will not be needed in the html, right, that can be removed?

I added .playButtonContainer Replacing .outer in the css

What else in the css needs to be changed to get it ready.

.isOpen is staying I think, right?

What adjustments would need to be made in the css to prepare?

I’m not really sure what happens to this:

Would .outer become .playButtonContainer ?

Assuming, .outer will not be needed in the html, which it won’t be now, right?

.outer.isOpen { /*display: flex;*/ width: auto; /*align-content: stretch;*/ } .fadingOut .isOpen { animation: fadingOut 1s; animation-delay: 11.3s; }

Also, I’m not implementing the crossfade effect on this one, all I’m doing is, separating the play buttons into a separate container, having it work like that.

I’m not sure what needs to be changed in here to get it ready.

In the css here I replaced .outer with .playButtonContainer .

CSS

html, body { height: 100%; margin: 0; padding: 0; } body { background: #353198; /* animation: fadeInBody1 0s ease forwards;*/ } /*@keyframes fadeInBody1 { 0% { opacity: 0; } 100% { opacity: 1; } }*/ /*body.*/ .initial-fade { animation: initial-fade 500ms ease forwards; } @keyframes initial-fade { to { opacity: 0; } } .initial-fade, .fadingOut { cursor: default; } .initial-fade .cover, .initial-fade .cover * { pointer-events: none !important; } .container { display: flex; justify-content: center; position: relative; /*z-index: 2;*/ } .container.active { flex: 1 0 0; } /*body.*/ .bg1 { animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards; animation-delay: 0s; opacity: 0; } @keyframes fadeInBody { 100% { opacity: 1; } } /*body.*/ .bg1 .with-curtain:before { content: ""; position: fixed; /*z-index: 1;*/ top: 0; left: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; background-size: 165px 165px; } .playButtonContainer { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; min-height: 100%; margin: auto; justify-content: center; align-content: center; width: 290px; gap: 10px; animation: fadeInButtons 3s ease 0s forwards; } @keyframes fadeInButtons { 0% { opacity: 0; } 100% { opacity: 1; } } /*.outer { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; min-height: 100%; margin: auto; justify-content: center; align-content: center; width: 290px; gap: 10px; animation: fadeInButtons 3s ease 0s forwards; } @keyframes fadeInButtons { 0% { opacity: 0; } 100% { opacity: 1; } }*/ .outer.isOpen { /*display: flex;*/ width: auto; /*align-content: stretch;*/ } .fadingOut .isOpen { animation: fadingOut 1s; animation-delay: 11.3s; } @keyframes fadingOut { 0% { opacity: 1; } 100% { opacity: 0; } } .inner-container { display: none; } /* when container is active hide the cssPlay and show the inner container*/ .container.active .cover { display: none; } .container.active .inner-container { display: flex; } .container.active .inner-container.curtain { display: block; }

Also, what would .outer on here be changed to, .playButtonContainer ?

I’m assuming .isOpen will still be needed, right?

function resetButtons(buttonSelector) { const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector); function hideButton(button) { button.classList.add("isOpen"); } allButtons.forEach(hideButton); } resetButtons(".outer");

What I am trying to figure out is,

What gets removed, what stays in the code, and what gets changed to prepare for the play buttons to be put into their own container?

I think I make it seem more complicated than it is.