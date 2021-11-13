How to fadeout the play svgs

Currently, the play svg buttons don’t fadeout when clicking on them.
They only fade in.

I’m trying to create an example of the play svg’s fading out.

I did this all wrong,

How would it be written? https://jsfiddle.net/dy01nprb/

To do this, is display: block; needed?

.thePlay {
  animation: fadeInButtons 2s ease 0s forwards;
}

@keyframes fadeInButtons {
  0% {
    opacity: 0;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

.fadingOut .thePlay {
  animation: fadeOutButtons 8s forwards;
  visibility: visible;
  opacity: 1;
}

@keyframes fadeOutButtons {
  99% {
    opacity: 1;
  }

  100% {
    opacity: 0;
  }
}
When the svg is clicked you immediately set it to display:none so there is nothing that you can fade. At the same time as you click the svg you start fading in the new background.

Therefore it seems you would have to delay the new background from fading in while you fade the svg page out. The svg could not be display:none as that is not amitable.

That is not a simple task as there is a lot going on in that code right now. You will need to hide the svg using the visibility method, or move them off screen or clip them to zero after the animation has finished. Then you need to delay the new background from fading in too soon.

My brain hurts just thinking about it :slight_smile:

Thank you for all that information.

Adding a delay here in the code does not work for some reason.

https://jsfiddle.net/z5mu4y8k/

body.bg1 {
  animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
  animation-delay: 8s;
}

I tried doing this: https://jsfiddle.net/n4L2ty0w/

.inner-container {
  /*display: none;*/
  visibility: hidden;
}

.container.active .thePlay {
  /*display: none;*/
  visibility: hidden;
}

.container.active .inner-container.curtain {
  /*display: block;*/
  visibility: visible;
}

.hide {
  /*display: none;*/
  visibility: hidden;
}
That’s because the opacity:0 doesn’t get activated for 8 seconds so you see the new background. You would need to set the opacity to zero straight away.

e.g.


body.bg1 {
  animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
  animation-delay: 8s;
  opacity:0;
}

@keyframes fadeInBody {

  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}

You’d need to delay the new background from being shown while you fade out the play svg (which you won’t be able to use display:none to hide.).

I’m travelling for the next couple of days so can’t offer code but I suggest that you just write down on a bit of paper and work out what happens at each stage. If you can write it down then you can start to see where you can change it to do what you want.

There are so many fade ins and outs that unless you have a clear idea of what is happening and when you click something :slight_smile:

Maybe I shouldn’t be placing the fade-in animation to the .thePlay class as that, I believe means adding an animation to each of the 9 svgs separately, which I don’t know is a good idea.

Probably not good, right?

What would your opinion be on this?

I added a red background behind the play svgs to demonstrate the space/area of .outer.

.thePlay https://jsfiddle.net/xpdky1v9/

https://jsitor.com/Top_w2m6D

.thePlay {
  width: 90px;
  height: 90px;
  border-radius: 50%;
  cursor: pointer;
  border: none;
  fill: blue;
  background: transparent;
  padding: 0;
  filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
  animation: fadeInButtons 2s ease 0s forwards;
}

The only other 2 options would be placing the animation on either body or .outer, which would reduce the number of animations from 9 down to 1.

Unless if there might be a another way to do this, I am not sure.

body https://jsfiddle.net/jhmxzkut/

https://jsitor.com/TE6h-AAa5

body {
  background: #353198;
  animation: fadeInButtons 2s ease 0s forwards;
}

.outer https://jsfiddle.net/xojf3tku/

https://jsitor.com/Z5eL9nmQ8

.outer {
  display: flex;
  flex-wrap: wrap;
  min-height: 100%;
  width: 290px;
  box-sizing: border-box;
  justify-content: center;
  align-content: center;
  margin: auto;
  gap: 10px;
  background: red;
  animation: fadeInButtons 2s ease 0s forwards;
}

If you can avoid it then all the better.

Fading the body out would be easier as you just fade the one element. Then once faded out hide the play svg so they take up no space and then you’d need to fade the body in again with the new background.

Remember the playsvg are in the same containers as each of the videos. That’s why they were display none or one of them would show with the video etc.

It may be that you can do it all in one animation but the change of background image gradient half way through the animation could be problematic.

It’s worth experimenting and see what can be achieved more simply. I can’t offer any code as I am at the airport waiting for a plane:). I’ll be back online tomorrow evening.

A delay is added here, what comes next?

https://jsfiddle.net/hdmfb6an/

body.bg1 {
  animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
  animation-delay: 1s;
  opacity: 0;
}

@keyframes fadeInBody {
  100% {
    opacity: 1;
  }
}
If body is being used for the fade-in animation, what class would the fade-out animation be placed on? https://jsfiddle.net/hdmfb6an/

animation: fadeOutButtons;

@keyframes fadeOutButtons

I think the problem is that the body is fading out the old background but then you want it to fade in the new background. If it were two separate elements it would be easier perhaps to control but I believe the structure you have now was the only one that satisfied all your other requirements.

I’ll have another look and refresh my memory with the structure again:)