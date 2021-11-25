How to fadeout the play svgs

asasass: asasass: I did that here, it creates a white flash.

It does not create any flash. You are effectively fading it from blue to white.

If you don’t want the blue to change then apply blue to the body.

You don’t seem to be grasping any of these concepts and are blindly copying one set of code into another when they are not appropriate.

My code was engineered for the cross fade effect and a separate playcontainer. It greatly simplified and reduced the css and the js and avoided the unnecessary spaghetti of code that you are now adding back in.

Why have you moved the playbuttons back into .outer? That means you have to change the styles of outer each time you switch between the buttons and the videos! In my demo they were separate and the code was separate and could basically be left alone. Outer can’t contain the video and the playbuttons without changing its code each time you click.

I don’t understand why you have changed back to using outer as you are no better off than if you left the buttons where they originally were next to the videos which was the semantic html method).

In your new html you are still going to have to rewrite the video code as you have moved the playbuttons so there is no benefit here. I really don’t see what you are trying to achieve that hasn’t already been solved better.