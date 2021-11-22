How to fadeout the play svgs

If I was not using the cross fade effect, how would this css be adjusted to add the fade-out back into the code?
Currently the fade-in of the buttons is the only thing working.
When you click on the buttons they don’t fade-out.
The curtains don’t close when the exit button is clicked.
And there is no fade-out that comes after.
Everything else seems to work.
The backgrounds appear.
The first curtain opening appears.
Mainly the fade stuff and the curtain closing is not working, why is that?
What I did was, I took the css from this code: https://jsitor.com/KgvKufICJ
And added it to this code making minor adjustments. https://jsfiddle.net/srx7tgnk/
Such as, replacing .outer with, playButtonContainer.
The html and the js is the same as yours.
html,
body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body {
background: #353198;
/* animation: fadeInBody1 0s ease forwards;*/
}
/*@keyframes fadeInBody1 {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}*/
/*body*/
.initial-fade {
animation: initial-fade 500ms ease forwards;
}
@keyframes initial-fade {
to {
opacity: 0;
}
}
.initial-fade,
.fadingOut {
cursor: default;
}
.initial-fade .thePlay,
.initial-fade .thePlay * {
pointer-events: none !important;
}
.playButtonContainer {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
min-height: 100%;
margin: auto;
justify-content: center;
align-content: center;
width: 290px;
gap: 10px;
animation: fadeInButtons 5s ease 0s forwards;
}
@keyframes fadeInButtons {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
/*.outer.isOpen {*/
/*display: flex;*/
/*width: auto;*/
/*align-content: stretch;*/
}
/*
.fadingOut .outer {
animation: fadingOut 1s;
animation-delay: 8s;
}
@keyframes fadingOut {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 0;
}
}*/
.container {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
position: relative;
/*z-index: 2;*/
}
.container.active {
flex: 1 0 0;
}
/*body*/
.bg1 {
animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
animation-delay: 0s;
opacity: 0;
}
@keyframes fadeInBody {
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
/*body.bg1*/
.with-curtain:before {
content: "";
position: fixed;
/*z-index: 1;*/
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
background-size: 165px 165px;
background-image:
linear-gradient(var(--color-a) 5px, #0000 5px);
}
.thePlay:hover {
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(43, 179, 20, 0.5);
}
.thePlay:focus {
outline: 0;
box-shadow: 0 0 0 5px rgba(0, 255, 255, 0.5);
}
.inner-container {
display: none;
}
/* when container is active hide the svg and show the inner container*/
.container.active .thePlay {
display: none;
}
.container.active .inner-container {
display: flex;
}
.container.active .inner-container.curtain {
display: block;
}
.thePlay {
width: 90px;
height: 90px;
border-radius: 50%;
cursor: pointer;
border: none;
fill: blue;
background: transparent;
padding: 0;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
}
.played {
fill: green;
}
button.thePlay {
pointer-events: none;
}
.exit {
position: absolute;
top: auto;
bottom: -47.63px;
margin: auto;
right: 0;
left: 0;
width: 47.63px;
height: 47.63px;
cursor: pointer;
border: none;
background: none;
padding: 0;
border-radius: 50%;
animation: fadeInExit 1s forwards 7.5s;
opacity: 0;
pointer-events: none;
clip-path: circle(50%);
}
@keyframes fadeInExit {
99% {
pointer-events: none;
}
100% {
pointer-events: initial;
opacity: 1;
}
}
.exit svg {
fill: red;
transition: fill 3s ease;
}
.exit:hover svg,
.fadingOut .exit svg {
fill: green;
}
.fadingOut .exit {
animation: fadeOutExit 8s forwards;
pointer-events: none;
opacity: 1;
}
@keyframes fadeOutExit {
to {
opacity: 0;
}
}
.curtain {
position: relative;
max-width: 642px;
margin: auto;
flex: 1 0 0%;
background: #0a0a0a;
border: 20px solid #000;
border-radius: 3.2px;
border-color: #000 #101010 #000 #101010;
}
.panel-left,
.panel-right {
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: calc(50% + 1px);
/* rounding error fix */
top: 0%;
transition: all ease 10s;
/*background-image: url("https://picsum.photos/600");
background-size: cover;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: center;*/
overflow: hidden;
}
.panel-left {
left: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(91, 96, 106);*/
}
.panel-right {
right: 0;
/*background-color: rgb(229, 211, 211);*/
}
.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
content: "";
position: absolute;
height: 100%;
width: 200%;
top: 0;
left: 0;
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
background-size: auto;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
background-position: 0 0;
}
.curtain2 .panel-left::before,
.curtain2 .panel-right::before {
background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}
.panel-right::before {
left: -100%;
}
.container.active .curtain .panel-left {
animation: curtain1-open 8s forwards 520ms;
}
@keyframes curtain1-open {
to {
transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
}
}
.container.active .curtain .panel-right {
animation: curtain2-open 8s forwards 520ms;
}
@keyframes curtain2-open {
to {
transform: translateX(calc(100% + 1px));
}
}
.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-left {
animation: curtain1-close 8s forwards;
}
@keyframes curtain1-close {
from {
transform: translateX(calc(-100% - 1px));
}
to {
transform: translateX(0);
}
}
.fadingOut .container.active .curtain .panel-right {
animation: curtain2-close 8s forwards;
}
@keyframes curtain2-close {
from {
transform: translateX(calc(100% - 1px));
}
to {
transform: translateX(0);
}
}
.ratio-keeper {
position: relative;
height: 0;
padding-top: 56.25%;
margin: auto;
overflow: hidden;
border: 1px solid #333;
}
.video-frame {
position: absolute;
top: 0;
left: 0;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
}
iframe {
user-select: none;
}
.hide {
display: none;
}