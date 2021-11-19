How to fadeout the play svgs

asasass: asasass: If I was not using the cross fade effect, how would this css be adjusted to add the fade-out back into the code?

You can do that in the demo I gave you simply by changing the transition delay on the container and playbuttons so that they wait for each other to finish. You seem to have loaded in a load of old animations in your code so I’m not even going to look further at it.

There should be no cross fade effect in the above demo but if there is you can just tweak the delays on the transitions to suit. I find the fading in and fading out very annoying and the cross fade was a massive improvement. Otherwise you are waiting all day for it to finish.

Note that I also fade the initial background to transparent but that can be removed or change if you want it to remain solid or some other colour.