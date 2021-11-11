How to fadeout the play svgs

Maybe I shouldn’t be placing the fade-in animation to the
.thePlay class as that, I believe means adding an animation to each of the 9 svgs separately, which I don’t know is a good idea.
Probably not good, right?
What would your opinion be on this?
I added a red background behind the play svgs to demonstrate the space/area of .outer.
.thePlay https://jsfiddle.net/xpdky1v9/
https://jsitor.com/Top_w2m6D
.thePlay {
width: 90px;
height: 90px;
border-radius: 50%;
cursor: pointer;
border: none;
fill: blue;
background: transparent;
padding: 0;
filter: drop-shadow(3px 3px 3px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.7));
animation: fadeInButtons 2s ease 0s forwards;
}
The only other 2 options would be placing the animation on either
body or
.outer, which would reduce the number of animations from 9 down to 1.
Unless if there might be a another way to do this, I am not sure.
body https://jsfiddle.net/jhmxzkut/
https://jsitor.com/TE6h-AAa5
body {
background: #353198;
animation: fadeInButtons 2s ease 0s forwards;
}
.outer https://jsfiddle.net/xojf3tku/
https://jsitor.com/Z5eL9nmQ8
.outer {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
min-height: 100%;
width: 290px;
box-sizing: border-box;
justify-content: center;
align-content: center;
margin: auto;
gap: 10px;
background: red;
animation: fadeInButtons 2s ease 0s forwards;
}