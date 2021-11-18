How to fadeout the play svgs

The css needs to be adjusted so that the buttons and video are centered.

The cross fade thing is neat.

I thought the html was being set like this?

Is that still being done, or it won’t work that way?

When I saw the html, I was confused.

You said this:

absolutely place the player container over the whole page and then you could have a cross fade effect where the playbuttons fade out while the real page fades in at the same time (rather than each being separate).

Also, why was transition used instead of animation?

Is there a reason why that one was chosen?

<div class="playButtonContainer">
  <button class="playa thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
    <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <title>Play</title>
      <circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
      <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
               M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
    </svg>
  </button>
  <button class="playb thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
    <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <title>Play</title>
      <circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
      <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
               M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
    </svg>
  </button>
  <button class="playc thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
    <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <title>Play</title>
      <circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
      <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
               M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
    </svg>
  </button>
  <button class="playd thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
    <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <title>Play</title>
      <circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
      <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
               M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
    </svg>
  </button>
  <button class="playe thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
    <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <title>Play</title>
      <circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
      <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
               M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
    </svg>
  </button>
  <button class="playf thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
    <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <title>Play</title>
      <circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
      <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
               M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
    </svg>
  </button>
  <button class="playg thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
    <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <title>Play</title>
      <circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
      <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
               M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
    </svg>
  </button>
  <button class="playh thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
    <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <title>Play</title>
      <circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
      <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
               M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
    </svg>
  </button>
  <button class="playh thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
    <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
      <title>Play</title>
      <circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
      <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
               M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
    </svg>
  </button>


  <div class="outer">
    <div class="container play1 with-curtain">
      <div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
        <div class="ratio-keeper">
          <div class="wrap">
            <div class="video video-frame" data-id="CHahce95B1g"></div>
          </div>
          <div class="sliding-panels">
            <div class="panel-left"></div>
            <div class="panel-right"></div>
          </div>
        </div>
        <button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
          <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
            <g id="exit">
              <title>exit</title>
              <path class="exitHover" d="m-101.116-101.116a143 143 0 11202.232 202.232a143 143 0 01-202.232-202.232zzzz" fill="red" />
              <circle cx="0" cy="0" r="113" />
              <path class="exitHover" fill="blue" d="m-101.116-101.116m169.705 11.313a113 113 0 00-137.178 0l68.589 68.59zm-158.392 21.214a113 113 0 000 137.178l68.59-68.589zm21.214 158.392a113 113 0 00137.178 0l-68.589-68.59zm158.392-21.214a113 113 0 000-137.178l-68.59 68.589z" />
            </g>
          </svg>
        </button>
      </div>
    </div>
    <div class="container play2 with-curtain">
      <div class="inner-container curtain curtain2">
        <div class="ratio-keeper">
          <div class="wrap">
            <div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U"></div>
          </div>
          <div class="sliding-panels">
            <div class="panel-left"></div>
            <div class="panel-right"></div>
          </div>
        </div>
        <button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
          <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
            <use href="#exit" />
          </svg>
        </button>
      </div>
    </div>
    <div class="container play3 with-curtain">
      <div class="inner-container curtain curtain3">
        <div class="ratio-keeper">
          <div class="wrap">
            <div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U"></div>
          </div>
          <div class="sliding-panels">
            <div class="panel-left"></div>
            <div class="panel-right"></div>
          </div>
        </div>
        <button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
          <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
            <use href="#exit" />
          </svg>
        </button>
      </div>
    </div>
    <div class="container play4 with-curtain">
      <div class="inner-container curtain curtain4">
        <div class="ratio-keeper">
          <div class="wrap">
            <div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U"></div>
          </div>
          <div class="sliding-panels">
            <div class="panel-left"></div>
            <div class="panel-right"></div>
          </div>
        </div>
        <button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
          <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
            <use href="#exit" />
          </svg>
        </button>
      </div>
    </div>
    <div class="container play5 with-curtain">
      <div class="inner-container curtain curtain5">
        <div class="ratio-keeper">
          <div class="wrap">
            <div class="video video-frame"></div>
          </div>
          <div class="sliding-panels">
            <div class="panel-left"></div>
            <div class="panel-right"></div>
          </div>
        </div>
        <button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
          <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
            <use href="#exit" />
          </svg>
        </button>
      </div>
    </div>
    <div class="container play6 with-curtain">
      <div class="inner-container curtain curtain6">
        <div class="ratio-keeper">
          <div class="wrap">
            <div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U"></div>
          </div>
          <div class="sliding-panels">
            <div class="panel-left"></div>
            <div class="panel-right"></div>
          </div>
        </div>
        <button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
          <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
            <use href="#exit" />
          </svg>
        </button>
      </div>
    </div>
    <div class="container play7 with-curtain">
      <div class="inner-container curtain curtain7">
        <div class="ratio-keeper">
          <div class="wrap">
            <div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U"></div>
          </div>
          <div class="sliding-panels">
            <div class="panel-left"></div>
            <div class="panel-right"></div>
          </div>
        </div>
        <button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
          <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
            <use href="#exit" />
          </svg>
        </button>
      </div>
    </div>
    <div class="container play8 with-curtain">
      <div class="inner-container curtain curtain8">
        <div class="ratio-keeper">
          <div class="wrap">
            <div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U"></div>
          </div>
          <div class="sliding-panels">
            <div class="panel-left"></div>
            <div class="panel-right"></div>
          </div>
        </div>
        <button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
          <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
            <use href="#exit" />
          </svg>
        </button>
      </div>
    </div>
    <div class="container play9 with-curtain">
      <div class="inner-container curtain curtain9">
        <div class="ratio-keeper">
          <div class="wrap">
            <div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U"></div>
          </div>
          <div class="sliding-panels">
            <div class="panel-left"></div>
            <div class="panel-right"></div>
          </div>
        </div>
        <button class="exit" type="button" aria-label="Close">
          <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="-144 -144 288 288">
            <use href="#exit" />
          </svg>
        </button>
      </div>
    </div>

  </div>
</div>
Yes the playButtonContainer is absolutely placed so that it can stay at the top of the viewport while it fades out and then the new container (which does not need to be absolutely placed) can crossfade over the top of it. It’s like two sheets of paper on top of each other. If the paper becomes partially transparent then you can see through to both of them at the same time as they occupy the same space.

Because with transition you only have to code the one way. To return to the original state you just remove the class you added and the reverse transition takes place automatically. With animation you have to do two keyframes to achieve this and probably two classes to kick start the animation. Effectively we are using one or two lines of css instead of about 20 (i exaggerate a lot).

Give me a little while and I’ll update the demo to remove the class and you will see that it all transitions back to normal. It may need a helping hand but I’d need to do it and check first.

Aside: For some reason in your demos you are using 2 playh elements when there should be a playi element (at a guess).

So, the idea was not for <div class="playButtonContainer"> to cover the entire html?

Maybe I misunderstood you when you said, “place the player container over the whole page”

Which was not meant to mean, place the playButtonContainer over the entire html.

As for the duplicated class:

In my last working code, or one of them.

8 of these are not being used, only 1, so I had to make 8 of these and so I may have duplicated one while doing that.

<button class="playa thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
      <svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
        <g id="play">
          <title>Play</title>
          <circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
          <path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
                  M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
        </g>
      </svg>
    </button>
I meant place it over the viewport so that it is always at the top. If it was in the flow then it couldn’t cross fade. For a cross fade to happen both elements need to be in the same place.

I’ve updated the code so that the exit button goes back to the playbutton screen.

As you can see its only a few lines of js and much less css now to do this. Obviously in the js you will need to loop through all the elements and get all the references (rather than the hard coded versions I did) but the logic remains the same and should be accomplished in half the code from before.

There are probably loads of loose ends to tie up and positioning and transition timings to take care of but as a proof of concept it ticks the main boxes.

I think I’ve done enough of this now and its up to you to take it from here and refine and embellish and correct the js. There should be no need for animation end or to swap multiple classes in the js as it can be done with the two classes and setting the transition timing in the css. (You can add your played class back in of course but that should be pretty straight forward)

Nothing to do with the above but why are you supplying what looks like same curtains to 9 different elements?

.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 200%;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
  background-size: auto;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position: 0 0;
}

.curtain2 .panel-left::before,
.curtain2 .panel-right::before {
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
}

Unless Ilm mistaken you have repeated the same data image 9 times when the look to be all the same?

You only need the one.

This one:

.panel-left::before,
.panel-right::before {
  content: "";
  position: absolute;
  height: 100%;
  width: 200%;
  top: 0;
  left: 0;
  background-image: url("data:image/svg+xml;utf8,<svg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'> <filter id='filter'> <feTurbulence baseFrequency='0.01 0.0001' numOctaves='5'/> <feColorMatrix values='1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1'/></filter> <rect width='100%' height='100%' filter='url(%23filter)'/> </svg>");
  background-size: auto;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
  background-position: 0 0;
}
In case I wanted to have each one be a different image. So I don’t forget how to do it, but by now I have lots of these saved.

The buttons are still not placed in the middle, how is that fixed?

They look in the middle to me but I’m not going to get the ruler out :slight_smile:

#47

Scroll up and down, there is a lot of empty space there.

Now do you see?

1017×244 13.8 KB

719×275 9.46 KB

Here is a working code of it centered if that might help.

This isn’t your code though. https://jsfiddle.net/ufz3b0yx/

#49

Ah yes that’s only on very small height screens so I didn’t notice.

I’ve tweaked things a bit so theres no scroll on that screen.

The buttons jump up after they are clicked.

You can test this one on your snippet.

Before click.

707×273 18.9 KB

After click.

700×269 22.2 KB

Which is probably why I can’t scroll further down.

704×272 5.21 KB

That only happens if you are on a screen smaller than the total button height.

I’ll have a play around with it and see what can be done.

Now you removed the right scroll bar from the code, how come?

I’m just testing things out to see what happens.

The problem is that if the screen height is less than the height of the buttons the centring still centres the buttons.

I’ll have to look at it in the morning as too tired to look now.

Ok I’ve tweaked some more and updated the codepen again (I can’t be bothered with multiple codepens).

I believe this addresses the jump issue although it wasn’t a real issue as you had to be on a screen smaller than the buttons anyway to see it happen.

I don’t see a problem with scrolling but you have to be careful with pointer-events none or you can disable scrolling with the mouse.

There’s bound to be other tweaks needed with timing and positions etc but try and work them out for yourself first before commenting. Only when you have tried and failed post for help.:slight_smile:

If this format suits you then I believe the JS can be greatly simplified now but that would be a question for the js forum.

If it helps I’ve added clicks to all the play buttons so the relevant container is shown.

I used a data attribute on the button to show where its destination is.

 <button data-destination=".play1" class="playa thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
...

  <button data-destination=".play2" class="playa thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">

etc....

It’s probably not the right way to do it but help you get started.

You would then need to add the video code and utilise those data attributes to find the player etc. The video code is too complicated for me to look at and a question for the js forum.

When I get up to this, I was thinking of first, getting the js working with the html set like this.

<div class="outer">
</div>

<div class="playButtonContainer">
</div>

Then after that is done, then adjust the css accordingly.

That’s what I was thinking.

I noticed something.

My code has a right scrollbar at this view.

Your code is missing a right scrollbar at the same view level.

How would that be fixed?

Making the height smaller in your code, does produce a scrollbar, but the screen does not fill the whole area as how it looks in my code.