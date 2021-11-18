How to fadeout the play svgs

The css needs to be adjusted so that the buttons and video are centered.
The cross fade thing is neat.
I thought the html was being set like this?
Is that still being done, or it won’t work that way?
When I saw the html, I was confused.
You said this:
absolutely place the player container over the whole page and then you could have a cross fade effect where the playbuttons fade out while the real page fades in at the same time (rather than each being separate).
Also, why was transition used instead of animation?
Is there a reason why that one was chosen?
