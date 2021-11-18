How to fadeout the play svgs

asasass: asasass: but the buttons are still visible.

Yes because as I already explained the whole js function has to be rewritten to tke account of the new structure.

Previously the player was in the same container as the video so when the player was clicked it just had to find the current parent to fade in the whole container while at the same time knowing the player was inside this element also.

Now that you have the players outside the containers for the video you will need to pass a reference to the right container when a playbutton is clicked. You also won;t need to do many of the hide and shows because all the playbuttons are in the same container so that is known from the start and can be hidden each time any button is clicked.

I would suggest that you add a class to the body tag indicating the player to be opened and that body class can be used to target the correct item.

I’ll hard code one player button and one container so you can see what needs to be done. I know nothing about your player initialisation though so i will leave that for the experts. Give me 30 minutes for the basic demo.