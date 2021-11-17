How to fadeout the play svgs

This was my attempt at placing the play buttons in a separate container that is not mixed in with the html.

I was able to have the buttons fade in, but that is it.

And I was able to click on a button where it changed to another color.

https://jsfiddle.net/bs7gnhuv/

I would guess that the css would then need to be readjusted.

body { background: #353198; } .playButtonContainer{ display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; width: 290px; gap: 10px; animation: fadeInButtons 5s ease 0s forwards; } @keyframes fadeInButtons { 0% { opacity: 0; } 100% { opacity: 1; } } body.initial-fade { animation: initial-fade 0s ease forwards; } @keyframes initial-fade { to { opacity: 0; } } .initial-fade { cursor: default; } .initial-fade .thePlay, .initial-fade .thePlay * { pointer-events: none !important; } .outer { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; min-height: 100%; width: 290px; box-sizing: border-box; justify-content: center; align-content: center; margin: auto; gap: 10px; } .outer.isOpen { /*display: flex;*/ width: auto; /*align-content: stretch;*/ } .fadingOut .isOpen { animation: fadingOut 1s; animation-delay: 8s; } @keyframes fadingOut { 0% { opacity: 1; } 100% { opacity: 0; } }