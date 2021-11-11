How to fadeout the play svgs

Currently, the play svg buttons don’t fadeout when clicking on them.
They only fade in.
I’m trying to create an example of the play svg’s fading out.
I did this all wrong,
How would it be written? https://jsfiddle.net/dy01nprb/
To do this, is
display: block; needed?
.thePlay {
animation: fadeInButtons 2s ease 0s forwards;
}
@keyframes fadeInButtons {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
.fadingOut .thePlay {
animation: fadeOutButtons 8s forwards;
visibility: visible;
opacity: 1;
}
@keyframes fadeOutButtons {
99% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 0;
}
}