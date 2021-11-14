How to fadeout the play svgs

If
body is being used for the fade-in animation, what class would the fade-out animation be placed on? https://jsfiddle.net/hdmfb6an/
animation: fadeOutButtons;
@keyframes fadeOutButtons
I think the problem is that the body is fading out the old background but then you want it to fade in the new background. If it were two separate elements it would be easier perhaps to control but I believe the structure you have now was the only one that satisfied all your other requirements.
I’ll have another look and refresh my memory with the structure again:)
The fade
animation for the play svgs can be applied to:
body {} ,
.outer {} , or
.thePlay {}
Which was demonstrated at post #5
animation: fadeInButtons;
@keyframes fadeInButtons;
animation: fadeOutButtons;
@keyframes fadeOutButtons;
I have been looking at this for the last hour or so and can’t see an easy solution.
The problem is as follows:
When you click the play button the JS adds a class to the body and to the outer but also adds the hide class to all the other containers and instantly removes all the play buttons.
Therefore what really needs to happen is that when you click the play button nothing at all needs to happen until the body animation has faded and then you let the js do what it was doing before and hide and show everything else.
This is similar to what you have done on returning using animationEnd to decide when to remove the class.
I think the approach you need using this structure is when the play button is clicked you add a new class to the body which simply fades out the whole body which will fade the background and the play buttons because they have not been hidden. If you detect for the end of that specific animation you can then remove that new class from the body and add proceed to add the current body and isOpen and hide classes etc…
I did have some success with using CSS only and trying to hide the elements without display:none but it required a number of extra animations and soon got so messy it was just spaghetti.
The simplest answer is to add a new class to the body on click and fade out the page as it stands… Then remove that class and carry on with what you had already. After all its only this first screen you want to fade and it seems silly to complicate everything else just to accommodate this.
If your intentions were known from the start then it would have made sense not to mix the play buttons in with the html for everything else but have them all in a separate container. Of course that is not as semantic as the code at present but would have been easier to manage from a css perspective but maybe more complicated from js as you would have to directly link the buttons to the content they refer to rather than finding them from their context.
What do you mean my intentions?
Clicking on the play svgs and having them fade out.
That is all I was trying to have happen in the code.
Then, I need to do this:
The simplest answer is to add a new class to the body on click and fade out the page as it stands… Then remove that class and carry on with what you had already.
Thank you for explaining that all to me.
I mean when you decided to create the page it would have helped to know that there would be fade in animations between screens and in that way the page could have been constructed with that in mind to keep things simple.
If you want to fade one thing in and one thing out then you can’t just switch one off and one on which is basically how this was set up originally.
Yes that would be the simplest method but does mean its mostly a js solution but I believe you already have some sort of animation checking in place which you may be able to re-use.
e.g.
Use CSS like this:
body.initial-fade{
animation:initial-fade 3s ease forwards;
}
@keyframes initial-fade{
to{opacity:0;}
}
Then in the JS set up the class addition:
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
document.body.classList.add('initial-fade');
// this is where you need to check for animation end of the initial fade and return if not finished
return;// needs to be checked
// if we haven't returned we carry on as normal.
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
markAsPlayed(evt.currentTarget);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(cover);
}
The return should be in a function that checks for animation end of that new fade and if not completed then return. Once completed the page will continue as normal.
Is what you meant this?
To that affect?
https://jsfiddle.net/gqxakeu6/1/
<div class="playButtonContainer">
<button class="playa thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playb thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playb thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playc thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playd thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playe thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playf thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playh thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playi thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</button>
</div>
I messed up somewhere:
My attempt: https://jsfiddle.net/6w2Ljbep/
I have no idea how you were able to get it to work.
I’m confused on how to get it to work.
Are you sure you’ve linked to the correct JSFiddle? That one doesn’t seem to have either the CSS or JavaScript additions which Paul suggested.
I improvised a little because I wasn’t able to figure it out.
It wasn’t working for me.
I got stuck here: https://jsfiddle.net/z4swhtnj/
I tried to improvise here: https://jsfiddle.net/6w2Ljbep/
It was only to show the fading out. You still had code to write
Add the return here and you can see it fades out nicely.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
document.body.classList.add('initial-fade');
// this is where you need to check for animation end of the initial fade and return if not finished
return;
Now your task is to link to your animation end routine or create a new one if the one you have isn’t accessible from here.
e.g. where the return is you would test for the animationend and check if the classname is initial-fade.
You have something similar for resetfade()
if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
document.body.classList.remove('initial-fade');
carryOn(evt);//
}
That’s just pseudo code you have to write the function properly.
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
document.body.classList.add('initial-fade');
animationEndHandler(evt) ;
}
function carryOn(evt) {
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
markAsPlayed(evt.currentTarget);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(cover);
}
The above is not a woking example as you have to write it properly. You already have done similar so I assume you could follow the original pattern if you can’t use the original.
I had attempted that at this link: https://jsfiddle.net/zx75wj4y/
The buttons fade out, then nothing happens after that.
function animationEndHandler(evt) {
const animationName = evt.animationName;
if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
fadeReset(evt);
}
}
function fadeReset(evt) {
body.classList.remove("fadeOutButtons");
hideAll(config.containers);
markAsPlayed(evt.currentTarget);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(cover);
return;
}
function resetPage() {
body.classList.add("fadeOutButtons");
}
function coverClickHandler() {
resetPage();
}
function init(selectors) {
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler);
}
That doesn’t look right there are active classes being added to the html element now.
I think you’ll need the help of the JS forum as I can’t follow the logic in the js anymore.
I believe you will need a new animationend handler as I don’t think you can access the original (at least I don’t know hw to do it).
My logic would have been like this but it runs into the same issue as yours and is upsetting the active class which gets added to the html element.
/*jslint devel: true */
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {};
const body = document.body;
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function hideAll(elements) {
elements.forEach(hide);
}
function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
const allBackgrounds = document.querySelectorAll(backgroundSelector);
function hideBackground(background) {
background.classList.add("bg1");
}
allBackgrounds.forEach(hideBackground);
}
function resetButtons(buttonSelector) {
const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector);
function hideButton(button) {
button.classList.add("isOpen");
}
allButtons.forEach(hideButton);
}
function resetPage() {
resetBackground("body");
resetButtons(".outer");
}
function markAsPlayed(played) {
played.classList.add("played");
}
function showCovers(playButton) {
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
console.log(playButton)
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
body.classList.add('initial-fade');
}
function swapBackgrounds(evt) {
body.classList.remove("initial-fade")
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
markAsPlayed(evt.currentTarget);
const cover = evt.currentTarget;
showCovers(cover);
}
function animationEndHandler2(evt) {
const animationName = evt.animationName;
if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
swapBackgrounds(evt);
}
}
function addClickToButtons(playButtons) {
playButtons.forEach(function playButtonHandler(playButton) {
playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function init(selectors) {
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler2);
}
return {
addCoverHandler,
init
};
}());
If the active class was added where it was originally I believe this would work but theres obviously something gravely wrong with that code
Where was the active class added originally?
I believe, if I’m not mistaken, you placed the active class where it has always been, and it has never moved from that spot.
function showCovers(playButton) {
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
console.log(playButton)
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
}
Update: I was able to get the play buttons to fade out using your code.
Seen Here: https://jsfiddle.net/dqkhj1ym/
Nothing happens after that.
I saw you placed a
console.log(playButton) statement in there.
Did that tell you anything?
After removing that statement from the code because I don’t think it tells you anything.
This is what comes up in the console log now:
Also, I cleaned up the code here removing minor errors: https://jsfiddle.net/hm0w8ury/
The screen is still blank and empty though.
Update: At this link: https://jsitor.com/dOGCaoxWM
With auto play turned on.
Volume turned on.
After clicking on the play button, the video starts playing.
But the screen is still empty and blank.
Does any of that tell you anything?
Can you post the link to the last fully working demo before the latest changes were added so we can compare where the classes were being added.
Adding this js makes that fiddle work.
/*jslint devel: true */
const manageCover = (function makeManageCover() {
const config = {};
const body = document.body;
var originalEvent = "";
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function hide(el) {
el.classList.add("hide");
}
function hideAll(elements) {
elements.forEach(hide);
}
function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
const allBackgrounds = document.querySelectorAll(backgroundSelector);
function hideBackground(background) {
background.classList.add("bg1");
}
allBackgrounds.forEach(hideBackground);
}
function resetButtons(buttonSelector) {
const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector);
function hideButton(button) {
button.classList.add("isOpen");
}
allButtons.forEach(hideButton);
}
function resetPage() {
resetBackground("body");
resetButtons(".outer");
}
function markAsPlayed(played) {
played.classList.add("played");
}
function showCovers(playButton) {
const cover = playButton.parentElement;
cover.classList.add("active");
show(cover);
}
function animationEndHandler2(evt) {
const animationName = evt.animationName;
if (animationName === "initial-fade") {
coverClickHandlerContinue(originalEvent);
}
}
function coverClickHandler(evt) {
originalEvent = evt.currentTarget;
body.classList.add("initial-fade");
}
function coverClickHandlerContinue(originalEvent){
console.log(originalEvent);
body.classList.remove("initial-fade");
hideAll(config.containers);
resetPage();
markAsPlayed(originalEvent);
const cover = originalEvent;
showCovers(cover);
}
function addClickToButtons(playButtons) {
playButtons.forEach(function playButtonHandler(playButton) {
playButton.addEventListener("click", coverClickHandler);
});
}
function addCoverHandler(coverSelector, handler) {
const cover = document.querySelector(coverSelector);
cover.addEventListener("click", handler);
}
function init(selectors) {
config.containers = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.container);
const playButtons = document.querySelectorAll(selectors.playButton);
addClickToButtons(playButtons);
body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler2);
}
return {
addCoverHandler,
init
};
}());
const manageUI = (function makeManageUI() {
const body = document.body;
function resetBackground(backgroundSelector) {
const allBackgrounds = document.querySelectorAll(backgroundSelector);
function showBackground(background) {
background.classList.remove("bg1");
}
allBackgrounds.forEach(showBackground);
}
function resetCurtains(curtainSelector) {
const allCurtains = document.querySelectorAll(curtainSelector);
function showCurtain(curtain) {
curtain.classList.remove("active");
}
allCurtains.forEach(showCurtain);
}
function showAllButtons(buttonSelector) {
const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector);
function showButton(button) {
button.classList.remove("hide");
}
allButtons.forEach(showButton);
}
function resetButtons(buttonSelector) {
const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector);
function showButton(button) {
button.classList.remove("isOpen");
}
allButtons.forEach(showButton);
}
function animationEndHandler(evt) {
const animationName = evt.animationName;
console.log(animationName);
if (animationName === "fadingOut") {
fadeReset();
}
}
function fadeReset() {
body.classList.remove("fadingOut");
resetBackground("body");
resetCurtains(".with-curtain");
showAllButtons(".hide");
resetButtons(".outer");
}
function resetPage() {
body.classList.add("fadingOut");
}
function exitClickHandler() {
resetPage();
}
function addClickToExit(exitButtons) {
exitButtons.forEach(function addExitButtonHandler(exitButtons) {
exitButtons.addEventListener("click", exitClickHandler);
});
}
function addExitHandlers(callback) {
const resetVideo = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
resetVideo.forEach(function resetVideoHandler(video) {
video.addEventListener("click", callback);
});
}
function init() {
const exitButtons = document.querySelectorAll(".exit");
addClickToExit(exitButtons);
body.addEventListener("animationend", animationEndHandler);
}
return {
addExitHandlers,
init
};
}());
const videoPlayer = (function makeVideoPlayer() {
const tag = document.createElement("script");
tag.src = "https://www.youtube.com/player_api";
const firstScriptTag = document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0];
firstScriptTag.parentNode.insertBefore(tag, firstScriptTag);
function onPlayerReady(event) {
const player = event.target;
player.setVolume(100);
}
function onPlayerStateChange(event) {
const player = event.target;
return player;
}
function addPlayer(video, playerOptions) {
playerOptions.videoId = playerOptions.videoId || video.dataset.id;
playerOptions.events = playerOptions.events || {};
playerOptions.events.onReady = onPlayerReady;
playerOptions.events.onStateChange = onPlayerStateChange;
const player = new YT.Player(video, playerOptions);
return player;
}
return {
addPlayer
};
}());
const managePlayer = (function makeManagePlayer() {
const playerVars = {
autoplay: 1,
controls: 1,
disablekb: 1,
enablejsapi: 1,
fs: 0,
iv_load_policy: 3
};
const defaults = {
height: 360,
host: "https://www.youtube-nocookie.com",
playerVars,
width: 640
};
function show(el) {
el.classList.remove("hide");
}
function combinePlayerOptions(opts1 = {}, opts2 = {}) {
const combined = Object.assign({}, opts1, opts2);
Object.keys(opts1).forEach(function checkObjects(prop) {
if (typeof opts1[prop] === "object") {
combined[prop] = Object.assign({}, opts1[prop], opts2[prop]);
}
});
return combined;
}
function createPlayer(videoWrapper, playerOptions = {}) {
const video = videoWrapper.querySelector(".video");
const options = combinePlayerOptions(defaults, playerOptions);
return videoPlayer.addPlayer(video, options);
}
function createCallback(wrapper, playerOptions) {
return function callback() {
initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
};
}
function playerAdder(parent, playerOptions) {
const wrapper = parent.querySelector(".wrap");
return function callback() {
initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
};
}
function removePlayer(player) {
setTimeout(function () {
player.destroy();
}, 8000);
}
function removePlayerHandler(evt) {
const el = evt.target;
const container = el.closest(".container");
const wrapper = container.querySelector(".wrap");
managePlayer.remove(wrapper.player);
}
function initPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions) {
show(wrapper);
const player = createPlayer(wrapper, playerOptions);
wrapper.player = player;
}
return {
adder: playerAdder,
createCallback,
remove: removePlayer,
removePlayerHandler
};
}());
const players = (function coverUIPlayerFacade() {
function addPlayer(coverSelector, playerOptions) {
const parent = document.querySelector(coverSelector).parentElement;
const callback = managePlayer.adder(parent, playerOptions);
manageCover.addCoverHandler(coverSelector, callback);
}
function init() {
manageCover.init({
container: ".container",
playButton: ".thePlay"
});
manageUI.init({});
manageUI.addExitHandlers(managePlayer.removePlayerHandler);
}
return {
add: addPlayer,
init
};
}());
players.init();
function onYouTubeIframeAPIReady() {
players.add(".playa", {});
players.add(".playb", {});
players.add(".playc", {});
players.add(".playd", {});
players.add(".playe", {
playerVars: {
playlist: "0dgNc5S8cLI,mnfmQe8Mv1g,-Xgi_way56U,CHahce95B1g"
}
});
players.add(".playf", {});
players.add(".playg", {});
players.add(".playh", {});
players.add(".playi", {});
}
Paul won’t like it though as it uses a global variable.
This was the last working code before fade was added to the buttons.
I don’t need it now as I posted the working solution in my last post