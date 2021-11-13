How to fadeout the play svgs

Is what you meant this?
To that affect?
https://jsfiddle.net/gqxakeu6/1/
<div class="playButtonContainer">
<button class="playa thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playb thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playb thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playc thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playd thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playe thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playf thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playh thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</button>
<button class="playi thePlay" type="button" aria-label="Open">
<svg width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 64 64">
<title>Play</title>
<circle cx="32" cy="32" r="32" fill="transparent" pointer-events="visiblePainted" />
<path d="M25.6,46.4L44.8,32L25.6,17.6V46.4z M32,0C14.3,0,0,14.3,0,32s14.3,32,32,32s32-14.3,32-32S49.7,0,32,0z
M32,57.6C17.9,57.6,6.4,46.1,6.4,32S17.9,6.4,32,6.4S57.6,17.9,57.6,32S46.1,57.6,32,57.6z" />
</svg>
</button>
</div>