How to fadeout the play svgs

I have been looking at this for the last hour or so and can’t see an easy solution.

The problem is as follows:

When you click the play button the JS adds a class to the body and to the outer but also adds the hide class to all the other containers and instantly removes all the play buttons.

Therefore what really needs to happen is that when you click the play button nothing at all needs to happen until the body animation has faded and then you let the js do what it was doing before and hide and show everything else.

This is similar to what you have done on returning using animationEnd to decide when to remove the class.

I think the approach you need using this structure is when the play button is clicked you add a new class to the body which simply fades out the whole body which will fade the background and the play buttons because they have not been hidden. If you detect for the end of that specific animation you can then remove that new class from the body and add proceed to add the current body and isOpen and hide classes etc…

I did have some success with using CSS only and trying to hide the elements without display:none but it required a number of extra animations and soon got so messy it was just spaghetti.

The simplest answer is to add a new class to the body on click and fade out the page as it stands… Then remove that class and carry on with what you had already. After all its only this first screen you want to fade and it seems silly to complicate everything else just to accommodate this.

If your intentions were known from the start then it would have made sense not to mix the play buttons in with the html for everything else but have them all in a separate container. Of course that is not as semantic as the code at present but would have been easier to manage from a css perspective but maybe more complicated from js as you would have to directly link the buttons to the content they refer to rather than finding them from their context.