How to fadeout the play svgs

Am I able to do that similar to this?
background:
repeating-linear-gradient(green,green 2px, transparent 2px,transparent 10%);
How would I do that with this code: https://jsfiddle.net/h6v53e0g/
Where the lines stay at 2px.
I believe I already gave you my preferred method which can be adjusted like this.
.fence{
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 20%;
bottom: 20%;
background:
repeating-linear-gradient( green,green 2px, transparent 2px,transparent 16.5%);
}
I’m not into chasing pixel perfection for something like that anyway.
(unless you really want the lines to get bigger and smaller with screen size).
How would that be done in regards to the cross?
That doesn’t stay the same size when the window gets bigger and smaller.
At most, I am finding that 1 line is off by 1px from the other line.
As the window gets bigger and smaller, those lines don’t stay the same size.
https://jsfiddle.net/dsche93b/
.cross::before,
.cross::after {
content: "";
background: blue;
}
.cross::before
/*horizontal*/
{
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
/*width: 100%;*/
/*height: 10px;*/
height: 2.778%;
/* clip-path: circle(29% at center);*/
}
.cross::after
/*vertical*/
{
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
/*width: 10px;*/
width: 1.563%;
/*height: 100%;*/
/*clip-path: circle(51% at center);*/
}
Also, would using a gradient be better to do the cross, or no?
px values:
background: linear-gradient(to right, transparent 0, transparent 315px, red 315px, red 325px, transparent 325px, transparent 640px),
linear-gradient(to bottom, transparent 0, transparent 175px, red 175px, red 185px, transparent 185px, transparent 640px);
Converted to % https://jsfiddle.net/8nf12sz3/
Same with this one.
At most, I am finding that 1 line is off by 1px from the other line.
.cross {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
background: linear-gradient(to right, transparent 0, transparent 49.219%, red 49.219%, red 50.781%, transparent 50.781%, transparent 100%),
linear-gradient(to bottom, transparent 0, transparent 48.611%, red 48.611%, red 51.389%, transparent 51.389%, transparent 177.778%);
}
If you want the cross to stay at an exact px width then I would use a fixed pixel width and absolutely overlay it using :before and :after for each line.
.cross {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
}
.cross:before,
.cross:after{
content:"";
position:absolute;
top:0;
bottom:0;
right:0;
left:0;
pointer-events:none;
width:10px;
margin:auto;
background:blue;
}
.cross:after{
width:auto;
height:10px;
}
Why is, or, how come
pointer-events:none; is added to it?
Because if you were to stick anything clickable in that whole panel the cross might obscure it and stop you clicking it even though it appears to only be a few pixels wide it actually covers the whole area. If you were to stick a video under the cross then depending on stacking context you wouldn’t be able to click the video. The cross is just essentially eye candy so lets not stop it affecting anything in the future.
You always need to think ahead and don’t just get by with what you have now. That’s a problem with a lot of your demos in that you don’t think enough in advance.
I found out I could improve the % code using only this.
.cross::before,
.cross::after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
background: blue;
}
.cross::before
/*horizontal*/
{
/*width: 100%;*/
/*height: 10px;*/
height: 2.778%;
/* clip-path: circle(29% at center);*/
}
.cross::after
/*vertical*/
{
/*width: 10px;*/
width: 1.563%;
/*height: 100%;*/
/*clip-path: circle(51% at center);*/
}
I’ve given you similar code many times. Look at the code I posted for the cross in post #115.
The element is placed over the whole area using the four co-ordinates (top, bottom, left, right all at zero). That means if you then give a width or a height to the element you can centere vertically and horizontally by just using
margin:auto; You don’t need to work any positions out as the browser will centre it for you.
Regarding the percentage value as I said before you are in the hands of the browser whether it rounds it up or down and it doesn’t always do this consistently.
margin: auto; is being used on here. I don’t understand what you mean.
This would be changed to what?
So,
the code originally looked like this.
.cross::before,
.cross::after {
content: "";
background: blue;
}
.cross::before {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
height: 2.778%;
}
.cross::after {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
width: 1.563%;
}
Then I changed it to this:
How else would this be written, I don’t understand?
.cross::before,
.cross::after {
content: "";
position: absolute;
left: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
right: 0;
margin: auto;
background: blue;
}
.cross::before{
height: 2.778%;
}
.cross::after{
width: 1.563%;
}
No that’s fine.
I was just commenting that I had showed you how to do that a number of times.
If I used an inline svg for the cross, it would most likely stay at the same size on page resize, right?
SVGs probably scale better but there is no guarantee that there may be rounding errors still. It’s one of those things you need to test. Just create a standalone svg demo and test it out.
I did this if I wrote it right: https://jsfiddle.net/1v69hab3/
.cross {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
}
<svg class="cross" width="100%" height="100%" viewBox="0 0 640 360">
<line x1="0" y1="180" x2="640" y2="180" stroke="red" stroke-width="10" />
<line x1="320" y1="0" x2="320" y2="360" stroke="red" stroke-width="10" />
</svg>
anti-aliasing issue, I don’t think that can be removed.
Moving the playButtons out into their own container I managed to get 1 video to open somehow.
https://jsfiddle.net/6qraxmjz/
Click on the 1st button.
This would open the 2nd one
const cover = document.querySelector(".play2");
I don’t know how the rest would be fixed.
Currently the video is stuck to the top, and the fade would need to be added back in.
<div class="container play1 with-curtain hide">
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain1">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="fence">
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div class="fan">
<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="70%" height="70%" viewBox="76 130 381 381">
<g id="fan">
<title>Fan</title>
<path fill="#000100" stroke="#000" d="m166.3352 168.6294c5.5396 2.4448 45.2339 54.394 72.7499 91.0151-9.1901-44.8757-21.7959-109.0279-19.9558-114.796 4.1462-12.9949 33.7039-13.5172 41.5845-13.7579 7.8827-.2415 37.4165-1.5221 42.3488 11.1948 2.1872 5.6436-6.4773 70.4506-12.9142 115.8007 25.2309-38.2323 61.6818-92.5089 67.0612-95.2865 12.119-6.2568 33.3898 14.2749 39.1337 19.6768 5.7424 5.402 27.5341 25.3815 22.0294 37.859-2.4441 5.5389-54.3954 45.2354-91.0172 72.7506 44.8757-9.1901 109.0293-21.7959 114.7974-19.9559 12.9927 4.1442 13.5193 33.7032 13.7586 41.5838.2422 7.8819 1.5221 37.4165-11.192 42.3473-5.6471 2.1894-70.4541-6.4765-115.8049-12.9127 38.2323 25.2323 92.5081 61.6783 95.2871 67.0605 6.2581 12.1175-14.2742 33.3877-19.6776 39.133-5.4027 5.7432-25.3815 27.5341-37.8563 22.0279-5.5396-2.4434-45.2361-54.3961-72.7534-91.0143 9.1901 44.8757 21.7952 109.0287 19.9551 114.7953-4.1434 12.9934-33.7026 13.5157-41.5852 13.7586-7.8799.24-37.4165 1.5221-42.3431-11.1936-2.1887-5.6464 6.4779-70.4541 12.9133-115.8071-25.2323 38.2323-61.6824 92.5124-67.0639 95.2908-12.1169 6.256-33.3891-14.2728-39.1337-19.6754-5.7432-5.4027-27.5313-25.383-22.0251-37.8578 2.4434-5.5396 54.394-45.2339 91.0136-72.7526-44.8764 9.1908-109.0266 21.7944-114.7967 19.9566-12.9934-4.1434-13.5171-33.7025-13.7586-41.5852-.2407-7.8806-1.5221-37.4165 11.1963-42.346 5.6443-2.1879 70.4498 6.4752 115.8 12.9121-38.233-25.2316-92.5081-61.6783-95.2865-67.0612-6.256-12.1169 14.2748-33.3913 19.6768-39.1337 5.4006-5.7438 25.3794-27.5333 37.8584-22.0272z" />
</g>
</svg>
</div>
<div class="cross"></div>
<div class="off"></div>
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="CHahce95B1g"></div>
</div>
<div class="sliding-panels">
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
<button class="exit" type="button" title="Exit" aria-label="Close"></button>
</div>
</div>
<div class="container play2 with-curtain hide">
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain2">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="fence">
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div class="fan">
<svg width="70%" height="70%" viewBox="76 130 381 381">
<use href="#fan" />
</svg>
</div>
<div class="cross"></div>
<div class="off"></div>
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U"></div>
</div>
<div class="shutdown"></div>
<div class="sliding-panels">
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
<button class="exit" type="button" title="Exit" aria-label="Close"></button>
</div>
</div>
<div class="container play3 with-curtain hide">
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain3">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="fence">
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div class="fan">
<svg width="70%" height="70%" viewBox="76 130 381 381">
<use href="#fan" />
</svg>
</div>
<div class="cross"></div>
<div class="off"></div>
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U"></div>
</div>
<div class="sliding-panels">
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
<button class="exit" type="button" title="Exit" aria-label="Close"></button>
</div>
</div>
<div class="container play4 with-curtain hide">
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain4">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="fence">
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div class="fan">
<svg width="70%" height="70%" viewBox="76 130 381 381">
<use href="#fan" />
</svg>
</div>
<div class="cross"></div>
<div class="off"></div>
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U"></div>
</div>
<div class="sliding-panels">
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
<button class="exit" type="button" title="Exit" aria-label="Close"></button>
</div>
</div>
<div class="container play5 with-curtain hide">
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain5">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="fence">
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div class="fan">
<svg width="70%" height="70%" viewBox="76 130 381 381">
<use href="#fan" />
</svg>
</div>
<div class="cross"></div>
<div class="off"></div>
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame"></div>
</div>
<div class="sliding-panels">
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
<button class="exit" type="button" title="Exit" aria-label="Close"></button>
</div>
</div>
<div class="container play6 with-curtain hide">
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain6">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="fence">
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div class="fan">
<svg width="70%" height="70%" viewBox="76 130 381 381">
<use href="#fan" />
</svg>
</div>
<div class="cross"></div>
<div class="off"></div>
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U"></div>
</div>
<div class="sliding-panels">
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
<button class="exit" type="button" title="Exit" aria-label="Close"></button>
</div>
</div>
<div class="container play7 with-curtain hide">
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain7">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="fence">
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div class="fan">
<svg width="70%" height="70%" viewBox="76 130 381 381">
<use href="#fan" />
</svg>
</div>
<div class="cross"></div>
<div class="off"></div>
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U"></div>
</div>
<div class="sliding-panels">
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
<button class="exit" type="button" title="Exit" aria-label="Close"></button>
</div>
</div>
<div class="container play8 with-curtain hide">
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain8">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="fence">
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div class="fan">
<svg width="70%" height="70%" viewBox="76 130 381 381">
<use href="#fan" />
</svg>
</div>
<div class="cross"></div>
<div class="off"></div>
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U"></div>
</div>
<div class="sliding-panels">
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
<button class="exit" type="button" title="Exit" aria-label="Close"></button>
</div>
</div>
<div class="container play9 with-curtain hide">
<div class="inner-container curtain curtain9">
<div class="ratio-keeper">
<div class="fence">
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
<div class="fan">
<svg width="70%" height="70%" viewBox="76 130 381 381">
<use href="#fan" />
</svg>
</div>
<div class="cross"></div>
<div class="off"></div>
<div class="wrap">
<div class="video video-frame" data-id="-Xgi_way56U"></div>
</div>
<div class="sliding-panels">
<div class="panel-left"></div>
<div class="panel-right"></div>
</div>
</div>
<button class="exit" type="button" title="Exit" aria-label="Close"></button>
</div>
</div>
<div class="playContainer">
<button class="playa cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playb cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playc cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playd cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playe cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playf cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playg cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playh cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
<button class="playi cover" type="button" aria-label="Open"></button>
</div>
It’s not stuck to the top its just where you put it. The container has no height apart from its content so there is no vertical centre. The container needs to be min-height:100vh in order to centre in the viewport. This is about the 1000th time you have been shown this so should not be something you ask about
That’s a js question and I believe you were working your way through this with the other Paul so I will not comment.
That code is using animationend
This code I set up based off of your crossfade codepen example.
This code is not using animation end, and it is not being worked on.
I put this one together myself based off of your crossfade.
You weren’t able to get the video stuff working in it.
I fixed the video center issue here: https://jsfiddle.net/48qvo5ck/2/
Which leads to a different issue.
.container {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
min-height: 100%;
margin: auto;
justify-content: center;
align-content: center;
}
}
This is the last updated one you did:
The one in the jsfiddle was based of an older version you did.
I based it off the first example you did: this one.
In the code here:
After the exit button is clicked:
When the buttons return, they are pushed all the way to the bottom of the screen.
It is caused by:
min-height: 100%;
https://jsfiddle.net/48qvo5ck/2/
.container {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
min-height: 100%;
margin: auto;
justify-content: center;
align-content: center;
}
That doesn’t happen in my example.
You need to replicate that behaviour even if you aren’t doing a crossfade.
Indeed the version I gave you doesn’t have to be a crossfade if you time it so that one animation ends before the next one starts. I believe there was a demo of that also somewhere but I don’t keep records.
If you are fading the buttons back in then you have to ensure that everything else is physically gone or as in my example place the buttons absolutely so that they are not in the flow and are unaffected by anything else.
This worked: https://jsfiddle.net/g0re3d61/1/
.container {
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
min-height: 100%;
display: flex;
}
