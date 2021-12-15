How to fadeout the play svgs

asasass: asasass: For it to start off as transparent first, then green, how would this one be written?

You keep changing the parameters of what you want! The first and last borders are not visible in the fan demo so it doesn’t matter.

You could just hide the first border with this ( background-position:100% -2px;).

background: repeating-linear-gradient(green,green 2px, transparent 2px,transparent 10%); background-position:100% -2px;

Of course you then see the last border instead.

You could reverse the gradient but then you’d still see the last border.

background:repeating-linear-gradient(transparent, transparent calc(10% - 2px) ,green calc(10% - 2px) , green 10%)

If you don’t want the first and last border then maybe use a pseudo element and oversize it by 4px and hide the overflow. Actually you could probably just do this:

.fence { position: absolute; left: 0; right: 0; top: -2px; bottom: -2px; background: repeating-linear-gradient(green,green 2px, transparent 2px,transparent 10%); }

It all depends on what the criteria are but you seem to change that on every iteration so there is no one answer that solves all equations.