How to fadeout the play svgs

This is what I did here:
How I think it would work.
.outer gets removed from the html, and css.
.isOpen gets deleted from the javascript.
All of this gets removed:
function resetButtons(buttonSelector) {
const allButtons = document.querySelectorAll(buttonSelector);
function hideButton(button) {
button.classList.add("isOpen");
}
allButtons.forEach(hideButton);
}
resetButtons(".outer");
In the css
.container gets placed on here, or maybe not.
Maybe it is
.playButtonContainer???
.fadingOut .container/.playButtonContainer {
animation: fadingOut 1s;
animation-delay: 11.3s;
}
Code was not expected to work here, my attempt at trying to figure out how the css would be changed where the play buttons are in their own container.
https://jsfiddle.net/td7a29gj/
html,
body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body {
background: #353198;
/* animation: fadeInBody1 0s ease forwards;*/
}
/*@keyframes fadeInBody1 {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}*/
/*body.*/
.initial-fade {
animation: initial-fade 500ms ease forwards;
}
@keyframes initial-fade {
to {
opacity: 0;
}
}
.initial-fade {
pointer-events: none;
}
.container {
display: flex;
justify-content: center;
position: relative;
/*z-index: 2;*/
}
.container.active {
flex: 1 0 0;
}
/*body.*/
.bg1 {
animation: fadeInBody 5s ease 0s forwards;
animation-delay: 0s;
opacity: 0;
}
@keyframes fadeInBody {
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
/*body.*/
.bg1 .with-curtain:before {
content: "";
position: fixed;
/*z-index: 1;*/
top: 0;
left: 0;
right: 0;
bottom: 0;
background-size: 165px 165px;
}
.playButtonContainer {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
min-height: 100%;
margin: auto;
justify-content: center;
align-content: center;
width: 290px;
gap: 10px;
animation: fadeInButtons 3s ease 0s forwards;
}
@keyframes fadeInButtons {
0% {
opacity: 0;
}
100% {
opacity: 1;
}
}
.fadingOut .container {
animation: fadingOut 1s;
animation-delay: 11.3s;
}
@keyframes fadingOut {
0% {
opacity: 1;
}
100% {
opacity: 0;
}
}
.inner-container {
display: none;
}
/* when container is active hide the cssPlay and show the inner container*/
.container.active .cover {
display: none;
}
.container.active .inner-container {
display: flex;
}
.container.active .inner-container.curtain {
display: block;
}