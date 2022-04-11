How to fade out video cover background after video has faded in?

HTML & CSS
#21

For this to work with an image, how would it be written?

https://jsfiddle.net/rogadznc/

.video-wrapper {
  flex: 1 0 0;
  margin: auto;
  max-width: 640px;
  position: relative;
  background-repeat: no-repeat;
}

.video-wrapper .bg1 {
  background-image: url("https://i.imgur.com/KsbBb4N.jpg");
  background-size: cover;
  animation: fadeOut 1s ease-in 0s forwards;
  animation-delay: 10s;
}

.video-wrapper .bg2 {
  background-image: url("https://i.imgur.com/IUGsjpj.jpg");
  background-size: cover;
  animation: fadeOut 1s ease-in 0s forwards;
  animation-delay: 10s;
}

.video-wrapper .bg3 {
  background-image: url("https://i.imgur.com/KsbBb4N.jpg");
  background-size: cover;
  animation: fadeOut 1s ease-in 0s forwards;
  animation-delay: 10s;
}

@keyframes fadeOut {
  to {
    background: transparent;
  }
}