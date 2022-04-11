How to fade out video cover background after video has faded in?

For this to work with an image, how would it be written?
https://jsfiddle.net/rogadznc/
.video-wrapper {
flex: 1 0 0;
margin: auto;
max-width: 640px;
position: relative;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
}
.video-wrapper .bg1 {
background-image: url("https://i.imgur.com/KsbBb4N.jpg");
background-size: cover;
animation: fadeOut 1s ease-in 0s forwards;
animation-delay: 10s;
}
.video-wrapper .bg2 {
background-image: url("https://i.imgur.com/IUGsjpj.jpg");
background-size: cover;
animation: fadeOut 1s ease-in 0s forwards;
animation-delay: 10s;
}
.video-wrapper .bg3 {
background-image: url("https://i.imgur.com/KsbBb4N.jpg");
background-size: cover;
animation: fadeOut 1s ease-in 0s forwards;
animation-delay: 10s;
}
@keyframes fadeOut {
to {
background: transparent;
}
}