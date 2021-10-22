How to fade out a div 5 seconds after clicking on an element

Below is the code you can use for what you’re attempting to do. elementId is the
Id of the element you will click. You just need to create the logic for fadeout and
remove element.
As you’ve probably figured out by now 5000 is 5 milliseconds or 5 seconds. This
means that your function will execute 5 seconds after the element is clicked.
Just google how to fadeout what ever it is you want to fadeout and google how
to remove an element using vanilla javascript and put the logic where you see
my comments.
var yourElement = document.getElementById(“elementId”);
yourElement.addEventListener(“click”, function(){
setTimeout(function(){
// fadeout logic goes here
// remove an element logic goes here
}, 5000);
});
The usual way to achieve a fadeout is to just to add a classname on the element, and let CSS handle it for you. Trying to do it all with JS results in a much worse experience. CSS is the right tool to achieve the fadeout.
cover.classList.add("fadeout");
That’s all the JS code you’ll need. The rest is up to CSS transition code.
I recommend that you contact the HTML & CSS forum about using the CSS transition technique to achieve the fadeout.
I didn’t know it was something that was hard to do. It was a short code so it seemed like it was something simple. As I am not familiar with jquery, and don’t use it in codes. I guess short codes that may seem simple to the eye, some are more difficult than others.
Ok I couldn’t remember what was currently being used as jsfiddle doesn’t really work on a mobile.
We can probably achieve the same thing with transitions as you can transition properties individually and they can have their own timing and delays.
Opacity could still be included in the transition but to make the element take up no space once everything is finished would require it being moved absolutely off screen after all the effects have finished. That can also be added into the transition but with a delay that causes it to only be moved immediately after x number of seconds (the duration of the fade effect).
It all depends if I am understanding the requirements properly ?