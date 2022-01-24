How to fade color after page download

Is it possible with CSS to fade background color in
4 seconds to
white after page download?
.someclass {
background-color: #FFF6DB;
}
Is it possible with CSS to fade background color in
4 seconds to
white after page download?
.someclass {
background-color: #FFF6DB;
}
I think there is no way to detect page lifecycle events with CSS only.
The closest solution is to put
<style> tag at the very bottom of the page, right above closing
</body> tag. It won’t guarantee that all of the contents (except HTML itself) are already loaded, though.