How to fade color after page download

#1

Is it possible with CSS to fade background color in 4 seconds to white after page download?

.someclass {
  background-color: #FFF6DB;
}
#2

I think there is no way to detect page lifecycle events with CSS only.

The closest solution is to put <style> tag at the very bottom of the page, right above closing </body> tag. It won’t guarantee that all of the contents (except HTML itself) are already loaded, though.