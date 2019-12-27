How To Extract Page Title And Meta Keywords & Descriptions?

Open up google.com in your browser, right-click and “view source”, in all that js code can you make out any of the attributes you’re searching for? If I search for “meta name” in the source, there are no results. So that would be a reason it doesn’t work on that site. Presumably they’re using JS to set the page title. They probably don’t feel the need to set meta keywords - does anyone still use those for anything?

In any case, try a different site, one that you know has got those attributes set.

ETA - the reason your page is blank is because all the work is inside a function, and you never call the function. You just echo some variables that you never created.

In these lines:

$url = "http://google.com"; function fetch_meta_tags($html) { $html = curl_get_contents($url);

you assign a value to $url , you define a function that takes a parameter called $html , but inside the function you use $url again, but (even if you did call the function), would be blank because the one you defined outside the function is not in scope. Where do you define the curl_get_contents function.

The variables you echo only exist inside the function, so they have no value at the point that you echo them. Have a read up on functions, passing data into them, and getting the return values from them.

superappsbuilder: superappsbuilder: Code from StackOverFlow.

Hmm, exactly like that? That’s a problem with relying on code from random strangers. Yes, including me.