How to Extract number from an Image using php

Have a read up on OCR, that seems to be the basis of what you are trying to do.

olaoyesunday: olaoyesunday: I tried it on javascrpt but I am having problem of converting the numbers to an array in order to add them togther

You have a problem getting the numbers into an array, or you have a problem getting the numbers out of the image? The second is vastly more difficult (imo) than the first, but if it is just a problem getting the numbers into the array, you should probably post your code in the JavaScript section of the forum and see if anyone can see what the problem is.

We’ve had ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) in operation here in the UK for some years, but it’s taken lots of years of testing and development for anyone to actually rely on it for legal reasons, and there are still plenty of false positives. My point here being to knock up a bit of code based on a free API to do the same might be expecting a lot.