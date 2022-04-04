How to extract data from cURL

I have an API that give me results in this format:

{1 item "items":[3 items 0:{12 items "sugar_g":0 "fiber_g":0 "serving_size_g":396.893 "sodium_mg":246 "name":"prime rib" "potassium_mg":720 "fat_saturated_g":43.7 "fat_total_g":107.7 "calories":1383.1 "cholesterol_mg":323 "protein_g":88.6 "carbohydrates_total_g":0 } 1:{12 items "sugar_g":3.6 "fiber_g":2.3 "serving_size_g":100 "sodium_mg":587 "name":"pizza" "potassium_mg":217 "fat_saturated_g":4.5 "fat_total_g":9.8 "calories":262.9 "cholesterol_mg":16 "protein_g":11.4 "carbohydrates_total_g":32.9 } 2:{12 items "sugar_g":1.4 "fiber_g":1.5 "serving_size_g":100 "sodium_mg":329 "name":"mashed potatoes" "potassium_mg":47 "fat_saturated_g":0.7 "fat_total_g":4.2 "calories":114 "cholesterol_mg":0 "protein_g":2 "carbohydrates_total_g":16.8 } ] }

how can Iextract this data so that I can store them in variables?

i have tried this, but give me one result

$jsonDecoded = json_decode($response,true); foreach($jsonDecoded['items'] as $item){ $sugar = $item['sugar_g']; $calories = $item['calories']; $name = $item['name']; $serving_size = $item['serving_size_g']; }

what I’m trying to achieve is I can extract all Sugar, Calories, Name and etc