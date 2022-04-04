How to extract data from cURL

I have an API that give me results in this format:
{1 item
"items":[3 items
0:{12 items
"sugar_g":0
"fiber_g":0
"serving_size_g":396.893
"sodium_mg":246
"name":"prime rib"
"potassium_mg":720
"fat_saturated_g":43.7
"fat_total_g":107.7
"calories":1383.1
"cholesterol_mg":323
"protein_g":88.6
"carbohydrates_total_g":0
}
1:{12 items
"sugar_g":3.6
"fiber_g":2.3
"serving_size_g":100
"sodium_mg":587
"name":"pizza"
"potassium_mg":217
"fat_saturated_g":4.5
"fat_total_g":9.8
"calories":262.9
"cholesterol_mg":16
"protein_g":11.4
"carbohydrates_total_g":32.9
}
2:{12 items
"sugar_g":1.4
"fiber_g":1.5
"serving_size_g":100
"sodium_mg":329
"name":"mashed potatoes"
"potassium_mg":47
"fat_saturated_g":0.7
"fat_total_g":4.2
"calories":114
"cholesterol_mg":0
"protein_g":2
"carbohydrates_total_g":16.8
}
]
}
how can Iextract this data so that I can store them in variables?
i have tried this, but give me one result
$jsonDecoded = json_decode($response,true);
foreach($jsonDecoded['items'] as $item){
$sugar = $item['sugar_g'];
$calories = $item['calories'];
$name = $item['name'];
$serving_size = $item['serving_size_g'];
}
what I’m trying to achieve is I can extract all Sugar, Calories, Name and etc