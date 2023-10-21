How to extract data from a function call

I am trying to extract data from the following function but it is saying undefined no matter what I’ve tried

async function test (){

const response = await axios.get(‘https://datausa.io/api/data?drilldowns=Nation&measures=Population’)

return response.data;

}

let testData = ;

test ().then(res=>testData.push(res));

When I do console log(testData), I can see an array of object of length 9 as seen below

[ ]

0: data: (9) [{…}, {…}, {…}, {…}, {…}, {…}, {…}, {…}, {…}]

source: [{…}][[Prototype]]: Objectlength: 1[[Prototype]]: Array(0)

but when I tried

console.log(testData[0])

OR

console.log(testData.data[0].data[‘ID Nation’])

It says undefined