How to extract data from a function call

I am trying to extract data from the following function but it is saying undefined no matter what I’ve tried
async function test (){
const response = await axios.get(‘https://datausa.io/api/data?drilldowns=Nation&measures=Population’)
return response.data;
}
let testData = ;
test ().then(res=>testData.push(res));
When I do console log(testData), I can see an array of object of length 9 as seen below
[ ]
0: data: (9) [{…}, {…}, {…}, {…}, {…}, {…}, {…}, {…}, {…}]
source: [{…}][[Prototype]]: Objectlength: 1[[Prototype]]: Array(0)
but when I tried
console.log(testData[0])
OR
console.log(testData.data[0].data[‘ID Nation’])
It says undefined