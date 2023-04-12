How to expand an image to full screen?

pinkod02: pinkod02: Your picture works without problems, but why is this picture not working?

It is working but due to the laws of physics it has to be zoomed out to fit the area. How can you expect that person’s height fit in a viewport and their width fit in the viewport without something having to change?

You have 3 choices only.

You use the value cover and get this.

Or you use the value ‘contain’ and get the whole image but will get gaps at the side.



Or you squish your person and get this.



There are no other choices apart from swapping images via the picture tag for different sized screens but the above still holds true for them also.

You need to choose images carefully and as Sam said you make sure the focal point is where you want it to be. The image you chose just shows the person so you would have been better getting a much larger image but keeping the person the same size and then revealing more background around the person. In that way when you scale smaller the focal point is still in view.

As an example look at this old demo and see the full page image.

Then resize the page smaller and you still get a usable image.