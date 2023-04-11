How to expand an image to full screen?

<body>
    <div class="header">
        <h1 class="header-title">
          Максим Ключевский  
        </h1>
        <p class="header-subtitle">фрилансер, веб-разработчик, создание сайтов</p>
        
        
    </div>
</body>
</html>

body{
    margin: 0;
    font-family: 'Montserrat', sans-serif;
/* font-family: 'MuseoModerno', cursive; */
    
}
.header{
    width: 100%;
    height: 100vh;
    background: #556983;
    display: flex;
    flex-direction: column;
    justify-content: center;
    align-items: center;
    background-image:url("../img/mr.jpg") ;
    /* background-size: 1000px; */
    /* background-position: center; */
    /* object-fit: cover; */
    background-repeat: no-repeat;
    /* background-attachment: fixed ; */

}
.header-title{
    margin: 0;
    margin-bottom: 25px;
font-weight: 700;
font-size: 56px;
line-height: 130%;
color: white;
}
.header-subtitle{
    margin: 0;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 16px;
line-height: 150%;
text-transform: uppercase;
color: white;
letter-spacing: 0.2rem;
/* text-align: center; */
}

I have an image outside the browser window, I need it to fit completely in the window

The property you are looking for is:-

background-size: cover;

This will expand the background image to cover its container. If the container is full-screen, the background will be.

No, it doesn’t help me, my picture goes out the window.

It works here:-