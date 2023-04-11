How to expand an image to full screen?

<body>
<div class="header">
<h1 class="header-title">
Максим Ключевский
</h1>
<p class="header-subtitle">фрилансер, веб-разработчик, создание сайтов</p>
</div>
</body>
</html>
body{
margin: 0;
font-family: 'Montserrat', sans-serif;
/* font-family: 'MuseoModerno', cursive; */
}
.header{
width: 100%;
height: 100vh;
background: #556983;
display: flex;
flex-direction: column;
justify-content: center;
align-items: center;
background-image:url("../img/mr.jpg") ;
/* background-size: 1000px; */
/* background-position: center; */
/* object-fit: cover; */
background-repeat: no-repeat;
/* background-attachment: fixed ; */
}
.header-title{
margin: 0;
margin-bottom: 25px;
font-weight: 700;
font-size: 56px;
line-height: 130%;
color: white;
}
.header-subtitle{
margin: 0;
font-weight: bold;
font-size: 16px;
line-height: 150%;
text-transform: uppercase;
color: white;
letter-spacing: 0.2rem;
/* text-align: center; */
}
I have an image outside the browser window, I need it to fit completely in the window