Well, $('.mysearchbutton') isnt going to work because you dont have anything in your HTML that has the class “mysearchbutton”.

Essentially what you’d be looking to do is to say something like

$('.search-box').on('blur',function() { if(!$('.search-button').is(':focus')) { //The box has lost focus, but the span doesnt have it; so the focus went somewhere else... $(this).parent().removeClass('open'); } }

but without knowing which element you’re actually trying to remove classes from, s’gonna be hard to give you an exact answer.