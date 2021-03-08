How to Enter Multiple Strings as Input in SQL Developer UI

I am trying to run a query that takes one input parameter but this parameter is a list of strings. How do I enter multiple strings as input when using Oracle SQL Developer user interface? I have tried entering a list of strings separated by commas with each list item surrounded by single or double quotes but that didn’t work.
please show the SQL query that these strings will be fed into, i.e. show the query after the parameter string value has been substituted
