How to Enter Multiple Strings as Input in SQL Developer UI

You would have 3 versions of the procedure, like

procedure myprocedure is (pi_parent_id IN NUMBER) IS

…

BEGIN

…

END myprocedure;

procedure myprocedure is (pi_parent_id IN NUMBER, pi_client_id IN NUMBER) IS

…

BEGIN

…

END myprocedure;

procedure myprocedure is (pi_parent_id IN NUMBER, pi_client_id_array IN myClientArray%TYPE) IS

…

BEGIN

…

END myprocedure;

and then Oracle will run the appropriate procedure depending on what parameters you pass it.

