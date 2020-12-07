How to Enter Multiple Strings as Input in SQL Developer UI

#1

I am trying to run a query that takes one input parameter but this parameter is a list of strings. How do I enter multiple strings as input when using Oracle SQL Developer user interface? I have tried entering a list of strings separated by commas with each list item surrounded by single or double quotes but that didn’t work.

#2

please show the SQL query that these strings will be fed into, i.e. show the query after the parameter string value has been substituted

#3

You would have 3 versions of the procedure, like

procedure myprocedure is (pi_parent_id IN NUMBER) IS

BEGIN

END myprocedure;

procedure myprocedure is (pi_parent_id IN NUMBER, pi_client_id IN NUMBER) IS

BEGIN

END myprocedure;

procedure myprocedure is (pi_parent_id IN NUMBER, pi_client_id_array IN myClientArray%TYPE) IS

BEGIN

END myprocedure;

and then Oracle will run the appropriate procedure depending on what parameters you pass it.

