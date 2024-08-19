How to enable a message with the tracking visitors using PHP.
Source of API: https://developer.matomo.org/api-reference/reporting-api
An example of message in PHP:
7 tourist visitors are visiting this page!
“visting” implies currently. That’s going to be harder to track than historical visitors…
If you mean historical visitors… Your API document you linked to says it returns a value:
So you’d read that value out of the API response.