How to emulate an android pocket computer on my Windows 11 PC for testing?

I have downloaded a lightweight 2 MB web browser native application to my Android pocket computer.

The source code of this web browser native application is available in GitHub and I want to fork it, try to study the source code and try to change it a bit, but I don’t know how to test the source code on my Windows 11 Home PC.

How will you suggest me to emulate an android pocket computer on my Windows 11 Home PC to test the source code of a forked repository?

Must I buy some closed source software to do such emulation efficiently on Windows or is there some free software or open source software to do that efficiently on Windows?