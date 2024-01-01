How to email an HTML file with JavaScript?

I have an HTML file that a user should be able to open as a popup and email to me in its entirety.

This HTML file includes a contact form as well as other data such as the <h1> of the webpage in which the form was opened as a popup and I need all these data in the email.

Files

popup.html

<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <head> <meta charset="utf-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width"> <title>יצירת קשר</title> <link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css"></link> <link rel="stylesheet" href="behavior.css"></link> </head> <body class="inquire_product_by_h1" dir="rtl"> <h1 style="display: none">Lorem Ipsum</h1> <div class="modal_wrapper"> <span class="modal_closing_button">X</span> <script> const productName = document.querySelector('h1').textContent; const modalHeading = document.createElement('h2'); modalHeading.textContent = `אנו מבינים שאתה מעוניין במוצר ${productName} שלנו`; document.querySelector('.modal_wrapper').appendChild(modalHeading); </script> <h3>אנא מלא את הפרטים להלן ונחזור אליך לגבי מוצר זה.</h3> <form action="/action_page.php"> <script> internalMessage = `לקוח מעוניין במידע על ${h1}.textContent.;` </script> <label for="fname" dir="rtl">שם מלא:</label> <input type="text" id="fname" name="name"></input><br> <label for="email" dir="rtl">אימייל:</label> <input type="email" id="email" name="email" dir="ltr"></input><br> <label for="phone" dir="rtl">טלפון:</label> <input type="tel" id="phone" name="phone" pattern="[0-9]{3}-[0-9]{2}-[0-9]{3}" dir="ltr"></input><br> <input type="submit" id="submit" value="שלח"></input> </form> </div> </body> <script src="behavior.js"></script> </html>

.modal_wrapper h1, .modal_wrapper h2, .modal_wrapper h3, .modal_wrapper h4, .modal_wrapper h5, .modal_wrapper h6, .modal_wrapper p, .modal_wrapper b, .modal_wrapper strong, .modal_wrapper span, .modal_wrapper li, .modal_wrapper a, .modal_wrapper label, .modal_wrapper input { display: block; position: relative; color: #fff; } h2 { font-size: 28px; } h3 { font-size: 22px; } p, b, strong, span, li, a, label { font-size: 18px; } .modal_wrapper { display: block; margin: 0 auto 0; padding: 25px; position: fixed; top: 0; right: 0; bottom: 0; left: 0; box-sizing: border-box; word-break: break-word; width: 50%; height: 100%; z-index: 9999; background: green; font-weight: bold; text-align: center; } .modal_closing_button { display: block; position: relative; text-align: right; font-size: 18px; } .modal_message { padding: 25px 25px 0 25px; margin: 0 0 10px 0; font-size: 18px; display: block; } input { box-sizing: border-box; margin: 10px 0 10px 0; padding: 10px; display: block; width: 100%; color: #000 !important; } #submit { background: orange; font-weight: bold; }

My question

Assuming that I have good website hosting with good email configuration without any significant problems in email sending.

How to email an HTML file with JavaScript?

Notes