How to email an HTML file with JavaScript?

JavaScript
I have an HTML file that a user should be able to open as a popup and email to me in its entirety.

This HTML file includes a contact form as well as other data such as the <h1> of the webpage in which the form was opened as a popup and I need all these data in the email.

Files

popup.html

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
	<head>
		<meta charset="utf-8">
		<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width">
		<title>יצירת קשר</title>
		<link rel="stylesheet" href="style.css"></link>
		<link rel="stylesheet" href="behavior.css"></link>
	</head>
	<body class="inquire_product_by_h1" dir="rtl">
		<h1 style="display: none">Lorem Ipsum</h1>
		<div class="modal_wrapper">
			<span class="modal_closing_button">X</span>

			<script>
				const productName = document.querySelector('h1').textContent;
				const modalHeading = document.createElement('h2');
				modalHeading.textContent = `אנו מבינים שאתה מעוניין במוצר ${productName} שלנו`;
				document.querySelector('.modal_wrapper').appendChild(modalHeading);
			</script>

			<h3>אנא מלא את הפרטים להלן ונחזור אליך לגבי מוצר זה.</h3>
			
			<form action="/action_page.php">
				<script>
					internalMessage = `לקוח מעוניין במידע על ${h1}.textContent.;`
				</script>

				<label for="fname" dir="rtl">שם מלא:</label>
				<input type="text" id="fname" name="name"></input><br>

				<label for="email" dir="rtl">אימייל:</label>
				<input type="email" id="email" name="email" dir="ltr"></input><br>

				<label for="phone" dir="rtl">טלפון:</label>
				<input type="tel" id="phone" name="phone" pattern="[0-9]{3}-[0-9]{2}-[0-9]{3}" dir="ltr"></input><br>

				<input type="submit" id="submit" value="שלח"></input>
			</form>

		</div>
	</body>
	<script src="behavior.js"></script>
</html>

style.css

.modal_wrapper h1,
.modal_wrapper h2,
.modal_wrapper h3,
.modal_wrapper h4,
.modal_wrapper h5,
.modal_wrapper h6,
.modal_wrapper p,
.modal_wrapper b,
.modal_wrapper strong, 
.modal_wrapper span, 
.modal_wrapper li, 
.modal_wrapper a, 
.modal_wrapper label,
.modal_wrapper input
 {
    display: block;
    position: relative;
    color: #fff;
}

h2 {
    font-size: 28px;
}

h3 {
    font-size: 22px;
}

p, b, strong, span, li, a, label {
    font-size: 18px;
}

.modal_wrapper {
    display: block;
    margin: 0 auto 0;
    padding: 25px;
    position: fixed;
    top: 0;
    right: 0;
    bottom: 0;
    left: 0;
    box-sizing: border-box;
    word-break: break-word;
    width: 50%;
    height: 100%;
    z-index: 9999;
    background: green;
    font-weight: bold;
    text-align: center;
}

.modal_closing_button {
    display: block;
    position: relative;
    text-align: right;
    font-size: 18px;
}

.modal_message {
    padding: 25px 25px 0 25px;
    margin: 0 0 10px 0;
    font-size: 18px;
    display: block;
}

input {
    box-sizing: border-box;
    margin: 10px 0 10px 0;
    padding: 10px;
    display: block;
    width: 100%;
    color: #000 !important;
}

#submit {
    background: orange;
    font-weight: bold;
}

My question

Assuming that I have good website hosting with good email configuration without any significant problems in email sending.
How to email an HTML file with JavaScript?

Notes

  • The entire process (popup, email) should be frontend; nothing like PHP or any other backend language is involved.
I don’t have a problem to put the busniess’ email address in the HTML file, as with:

<form action="mailto:recipient@example.com" method="get" enctype="text/plain">

Because the server is either of Microsoft, Google, Yadex, or Baidu so I count on them to take care in all the possible spam.