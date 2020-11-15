How to edit contents of <input> or <textArea> programatically?

JavaScript
Tia;
I know I can do this:
function myFunction() {
document.getElementById(“demo”).innerHTML = “Hello World”;
}
But how can I edit (input) or (textArea) programatically;
I mean Edit as in copy/paste ?
Programatically want to examine each line and insert code .

HTML nodes have innerHTML. input fields have value.

Examine each line of what though – of the clipboard?

Tia;
Yes , know .

function myFunction() {
document.getElementById(“myText”).value = “Johnny Bravo”;
}

But how can I edit (textArea)
searching “html text” line by line , until I find (head) then INSERT (script)…code(/script) ?
That’s my real question .

Oh you’re asking how do you SELECT a textarea that has no defining qualities such as an ID?
if it’s the only one on the page:
document.querySelector('textarea')
you can also use querySelectorAll to return an array of matches.

The selector string in this case follows all rules for CSS selectors.

If you want to get the head element there’s no need to parse the HTML line by line, you can get a direct reference via document.head; and to execute random JS code, you’d have to create a script element and append it to the document like so:

<textarea id="user-script"></textarea>
<button id="apply-script">apply</button>

<script>
  const userScript = document.getElementById('user-script')
  const applyScript = document.getElementById('apply-script')

  applyScript.addEventListener('click', () => {
    const script = document.createElement('script')

    script.textContent = userScript.value
    document.head.appendChild(script)
  })
</script>
Oh , that would be great !
But I was thinking that because its only text and not an active html page , that I couldn’t use the normal js tools (document.getElementById(“myText”).value) .
I was thnking I might have to dump all the text into an array line by line . Then check each array item , and if no (head) line , then add/insert (head) (script)…js code(/script) to array item . Then save (textArea) as *.html . And maybe fire up the (script) with (body onload=)
Then .window.open’ it in a Brower .
Are you super sure that I can use this stuff ‘document.getElementById(“demo”).innerHTML’ on just plain text ?
It would be great if I have access to (iframe) with ‘document.getElementBy?’
How would I reference to (iframe) ?

Thanks

No, sorry I misunderstood you then; you can however parse a plain text string to a HTML document using a DOMParser:

const parser = new DOMParser()

const doc = parser.parseFromString(`
  <!DOCTYPE html>
  <html lang="en">
  <head>
    <meta charset="UTF-8">
    <title>Document</title>
  </head>
  <body>

  </body>
  </html>
`, 'text/html')


const script = document.createElement('script')

script.textContent = 'console.log(42)'
doc.head.appendChild(script)
console.log(doc.documentElement.outerHTML)

This also gives you all the regular query methods, such as doc.querySelector('iframe').

Thanks;
Ok , I am close , but how do I reference inside of iframes ? This doesn’t work:

x = iframe.document.querySelectorAll(“a”);

Testing-iframe-01.html:17 Uncaught ReferenceError: iframe is not defined
at myFunction (Testing-iframe-01.html:17)
at HTMLButtonElement.onclick (Testing-iframe-01.html:8)

Sorry , I could not get BlockQuote to work with this code .
[!DOCTYPE html ]
[html ]
[body ]
[a href=“http://vmars.us/KidSafeBrowser/SafeBrowserHome.html” ]http://vmars.us/KidSafeBrowser/SafeBrowserHome.html [/a ]
[br ] [br ]
[iframe id=“myFrame” width=“800” height=“200” src=“http://vmars.us/KidSafeBrowser/SafeBrowserHome.html” ] [/iframe ]
[p ]Click the button to change the value of the src attribute in the iframe. [/p ]
[button onclick=“myFunction()” ]Try it [/button ]
[script ]
function myFunction() {
var x, i;
x = document.querySelectorAll(“a”);
for (i = 0; i [ x.length; i++) {
x[i].style.backgroundColor = “red”;
}

x = iframe.document.querySelectorAll(“a”);
for (i = 0; i [ x.length; i++) {
x[i].style.backgroundColor = “red”;
}
// document.getElementById(“myFrame”).src = “http://vmars.us/KidSafeBrowser/SafeBrowserHome.html”;
}
[/script ]

[/body ]
[/html ]

Thanks

