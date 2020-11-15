How to edit contents of <input> or <textArea> programatically?

JavaScript
#1

Tia;
I know I can do this:
function myFunction() {
document.getElementById(“demo”).innerHTML = “Hello World”;
}
But how can I edit (input) or (textArea) programatically;
I mean Edit as in copy/paste ?
Programatically want to examine each line and insert code .

#2

HTML nodes have innerHTML. input fields have value.

#3

Examine each line of what though – of the clipboard?

#4

Tia;
Yes , know .

function myFunction() {
document.getElementById(“myText”).value = “Johnny Bravo”;
}

But how can I edit (textArea)
searching “html text” line by line , until I find (head) then INSERT (script)…code(/script) ?
That’s my real question .

#5

Oh you’re asking how do you SELECT a textarea that has no defining qualities such as an ID?
if it’s the only one on the page:
document.querySelector('textarea')
you can also use querySelectorAll to return an array of matches.

The selector string in this case follows all rules for CSS selectors.

#6

If you want to get the head element there’s no need to parse the HTML line by line, you can get a direct reference via document.head; and to execute random JS code, you’d have to create a script element and append it to the document like so:

<textarea id="user-script"></textarea>
<button id="apply-script">apply</button>

<script>
  const userScript = document.getElementById('user-script')
  const applyScript = document.getElementById('apply-script')

  applyScript.addEventListener('click', () => {
    const script = document.createElement('script')

    script.textContent = userScript.value
    document.head.appendChild(script)
  })
</script>