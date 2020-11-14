How to edit contents of <input> or <textArea> programatically?

Tia;
I know I can do this:
function myFunction() {
document.getElementById(“demo”).innerHTML = “Hello World”;
}
But how can I edit (input) or (textArea) programatically;
I mean Edit as in copy/paste ?
Programatically want to examine each line and insert code .
Tia;
HTML nodes have
innerHTML. input fields have
value.
Examine each line of what though – of the clipboard?
Tia;
Yes , know .
function myFunction() {
document.getElementById(“myText”).value = “Johnny Bravo”;
}
But how can I edit (textArea)
searching “html text” line by line , until I find (head) then INSERT (script)…code(/script) ?
That’s my real question .