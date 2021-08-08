How to edit content in a webpage without it refreshing after save using inspect element

If you are talking about changing the styling of some html that is in the page just for your own benefit then you can use devtools and highlight the element and then apply the styles that you want in order to see it (assuming it isn’t dynamically controlled).

The changes are only visible to you and disappear when you close devtools or refresh.

e.g. Here’s a screenshot where I have changed your question in this thread.

If that’s not what you meant then you’ll need to explain a little more