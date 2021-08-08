How to edit content in a webpage without it refreshing after save using inspect element

how to view a hidden hyperlink in the webpage with inspect element
Welcome to the forums, @LASH.
I’m sorry, but I don’t understand the question. Can you elaborate? Are you talking about something like a “Skip to content” link which might be hidden from most sighted visitors?
Thanks TechnoBear for your kind respond. I mean displaying a link that is hidden inside a webpage. I want to change a date of birth on a website but it is link is hidden on the webpage, how can i display it. thanks
If you are talking about changing the styling of some html that is in the page just for your own benefit then you can use devtools and highlight the element and then apply the styles that you want in order to see it (assuming it isn’t dynamically controlled).
The changes are only visible to you and disappear when you close devtools or refresh.
e.g. Here’s a screenshot where I have changed your question in this thread.
If that’s not what you meant then you’ll need to explain a little more